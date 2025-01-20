Traitors setting a war trap for Trump

TEHRAN – Since Donald Trump's November victory, American and Israeli media have zeroed in on Iran, its nuclear program, and how the president’s second administration should behave toward the West Asian country.

The wall-to-wall coverage comes from two main sources that, despite their different origins, are largely aligned in their desired outcomes – they want Iran in shambles.

The first group consists of Israeli officials, analysts, journalists, and American figures with a vested interest in Zionism. Following Israel’s historic humiliation on October 7 and 16 months of nonstop military, political, and logistical Western support in the Gaza war, these people understand that the regime needs the active involvement of Washington to fight Resistance forces. This dependency was especially apparent during Iran’s two direct attacks on the occupied territories last year. American, British, French, and various Arab forces helped Israel intercept the hundreds of Iranian missiles and drones aimed at its military sites – yet many of them still hit.

The second group is composed of Iranian figures who left the country years ago. Individuals like Saeed Ghaseminejad, Morad Veysi, Masih Alinejad, Mariam Memarsadeghi, and Jamshid Barzegar have become known for their anti-Iran activism, and it is how they earn their living. Their profound hatred for their country allows them to side with terrorists and foreign aggressors, advise them on how to harm Iran, and shamelessly get paid for it.

These two groups peddle the same narrative in the content they produce: Zionists at the Washington Post suggest "Tehran may look to the [nuclear] bomb," Newsweek posits "Iran may need to build a nuclear bomb," and Iranian refugees at Iran International claim "current conditions may encourage Iran to build nukes."

Their reasoning is similar: Iran is weak militarily, geopolitically, and economically.

Their conclusion is also uniform: Given Iran's supposed nuclear ambitions and its current “weak” state, Trump should attack the country’s nuclear sites.

Is Iran weak and in pursuit of nuclear weapons?

A look at the facts and official reports indicates the answer is no.

Iran's significant military capabilities have been known for years, which may explain why, despite years of repeated American threats, an attack on Iran has never occurred. Iran possesses vast and sophisticated military and drone arsenals and demonstrated both their effectiveness and willingness to use them during Operation True Promise I and II. Given the numerous American bases within the range of Iranian weapons and Iran's location in West Asia, where any disruption could drastically impact oil prices, the U.S. has much to lose in any reciprocal strikes from Iran.

In 2020, Trump was told Iran would not retaliate if he ordered the assassination of General Qassem Soleimani. Iran responded by hitting the al-Asad Airbase, in first such move since WWII

Furthermore, while a strong Iranian response is certain, there's no guarantee Trump could destroy Iran's mostly underground nuclear sites during potential airstrikes. The claim that Iran's defense system was decimated during Israel's October attack is also false, as demonstrated by Iran's ongoing military drills beginning early in the month. In fact, the Israeli attack proved Iran's robust defense system, which prevented Israeli fighter jets from penetrating Iranian airspace during their failed attempt.

Moreover, although Iran has intensified its nuclear program following Trump's abandonment of the JCPOA, it has remained under full IAEA oversight. The UN nuclear watchdog regularly clashes with Iran, yet has never declared the country is developing nuclear weapons. Neither have Western intelligence services. CIA Director William J. Burns recently admitted that Iran has no plans to build nuclear weapons, a stance stemming from a religious fatwa by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei forbidding weapons of mass destruction. An attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, however, might force Tehran to rethink its principles, as some of its officials have warned before.

Trump was tricked once, he should be wary this time

West Asia analyst and scholar Mahdi Khanalizadeh believes if Iranian traitors and Israeli affiliates succeed in selling Trump the image of a feeble and imprudent Iran, they could manage to provoke him into attacking the country. Khanalizadeh stated, "In such a case, Trump will naturally be unable to foresee the ensuing consequences, which could be more calamitous than any war the U.S. has ever waged."

While Trump's incoming Iran policies remain unclear, the expert noted his past history of being deceived on the issue. He added, "In January 2020, following a wave of riots in Iran over energy prices, Trump was advised to assassinate General Qassem Soleimani under the false premise that Iran was too weak to retaliate."

On January 3, 2020, Trump ordered a drone strike that took the life of General Soleimani as he departed the Baghdad airport by vehicle. Iran retaliated by launching the first attack on a U.S. base since World War II, striking al-Asad Airbase in western Iraq. The attack resulted in numerous U.S. soldiers becoming “brain-dead”, as reported by U.S. media.

"The reality on the ground is irrelevant in such a context. This media campaign aims to shape a perception, and it will persist in distorting the truth in hopes of achieving that goal,” Khanalizadeh noted.