IAF cinematheque to show “All We Imagine as Light”

TEHRAN- The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen Indian filmmaker Payal Kapadia’s 2024 drama film “All We Imagine as Light” on Thursday.

In the movie, we follow Prabha and Anu, two Malayali nurses living together in Mumbai. Prabha, the more serious of the two, is lonely and longs for her husband, who has been absent in Germany since their brief, arranged marriage over a year ago. In contrast, Anu is vivacious and engaged in a secret affair with Shiaz, a Muslim man. One day, the pair receive a modern rice cooker from an unknown sender, made in Germany, igniting curiosity and intrigue.

Amidst this backdrop, Prabha attempts to support Parvaty, the hospital cook, in her fight against a greedy builder intent on demolishing her chawl for a skyscraper. Feeling trapped and unable to assert her rights, Parvaty decides to return to her village in Ratnagiri. Prabha and Anu accompany her to assist with her relocation. Unbeknownst to them, Shiaz has been following Anu, and their secret meetings are discovered by Prabha.

In a poignant moment of connection, Prabha rescues a middle-aged man from drowning and cares for him. In their conversation, he temporarily morphs into the husband she yearns for, apologizing for his absence. However, Prabha asserts her independence, expressing her desire to sever ties.

The film intricately explores themes of longing, friendship, and the complexities of love.

“All We Imagine as Light” had its world premiere at the main competition of the 77th Cannes Film Festival, where it received critical acclaim and won the Grand Prix. It was also nominated for the prestigious Palme d'Or, making it the first Indian film to compete in the main competition since “Swaham” in 1994.

Upon its release in India, the film received positive reviews. The critical consensus praises the film's thought-provoking narrative, stunning visuals, and Kapadia's sensitive direction, solidifying her position as one of the most promising young filmmakers in the industry.

“All We Imagine as Light” has received numerous accolades from critics and organizations worldwide. It was named one of the top five international films of 2024 by the National Board of Review and received two nominations at the 82nd Golden Globe Awards, including Best Foreign Language Film and Best Director.

The film has also been recognized by various film festivals, including the Sydney Film Festival, where it was nominated for Best Film. It won the RTVE-Another Look Award at the San Sebastián International Film Festival and the Fiction Feature Prize at the Montclair Film Festival. At the Cahiers du Cinéma, the film was ranked 5th in the annual top 10 list of the year's best films.

In addition to its numerous award nominations, “All We Imagine as Light” has been praised by prominent filmmakers and critics worldwide, including Ciro Guerra, Don Hertzfeldt, and Laura Poitras. The film's success has sparked a renewed discussion about the representation of women in Indian cinema and the importance of showcasing diverse stories.

Despite being snubbed by the Film Federation of India (FFI) for the Academy Awards' Best International Feature Film category, the film's critical acclaim and numerous award nominations continue to solidify its status as one of the most exceptional films of the year.

SAB/