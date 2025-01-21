Iran start new journey under leadership of Piazza

TEHRAN - Iranian volleyball has garnered attention and respect on the international stage over the past decade with their dynamic play and impressive performances in major tournaments.

As the national team prepare for a new chapter in their journey, the recent hiring of Italian coach Roberto Piazza marks a significant shift in strategy and ambition for the team.

*A New Era with Piazza

In December 2024, the Iranian Volleyball Federation appointed Andrea Piazza as the head coach of the national team. Piazza, known for his tactical acumen and successful stints with various clubs and national teams, is expected to bring fresh perspectives and methodologies to the Iranian squad. His experience coaching in top leagues across Europe, including in Italy and Poland, aligns perfectly with Iran's goals of enhancing their game and competing at the highest levels.

Piazza expressed excitement about the opportunity, stating, “Iran have a rich volleyball tradition and passionate fans. I am looking forward to working with this talented group of players and taking them to new heights.” His vision includes not only refining technical skills but also fostering a strong team culture based on unity and resilience.

*Impressive performance at worlds

Iran have witnessed remarkable success in volleyball over the years, highlighted by their impressive performances at the FIVB World Championships, Asian Championships, and the prestigious Volleyball Nations League (VNL). The team have produced exceptional talents, including the likes of Saeid Marouf and Amir Ghafour, who have become household names in the sport.

The Iranian national team are currently ranked among the top volleyball nations in the world, showcasing a blend of experienced players and promising younger talents. However, despite their accomplishments, they have yet to secure a medal in the Olympics, a goal that remains a top priority for the federation and fans alike.

*Strategic goals moving forward

Under Piazza’s leadership, the team aims to build on its existing strengths while addressing areas that need improvement. His approach is expected to emphasize advanced training techniques, strategic gameplay, and mental conditioning, all of which are crucial for high-stakes matches.

The immediate objectives for the national team include successful showings in upcoming international competitions, such as the 2025 FIVB Volleyball World Championship and the Asian Championships scheduled for later in the year. Piazza’s experience in working with international teams will be invaluable as he prepares the squad to face strong opponents from around the globe.