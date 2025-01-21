FM Araghchi meets with Iranian diplomats to discuss regional, international developments

TEHRAN – Iranian diplomats recently held separate meetings with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to discuss Iran's foreign policy priorities, bilateral relations with Lebanon and Afghanistan, and ongoing agendas within the United Nations and other international organizations.

The officials included Mojtaba Amani, Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to Lebanon; Alireza Bikdeli, representative to Afghanistan; Ali Bahreyni, Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Office in Geneva; and Saadat Aghajani, Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York.

During these meetings, each diplomat presented detailed reports on their areas of responsibility. Topics included updates on Iran’s diplomatic and cooperative efforts with Lebanon and Afghanistan, as well as broader discussions on current initiatives and plans at the United Nations.

Foreign Minister Araghchi provided strategic guidance to the diplomats, underscoring the importance of pursuing Iran's foreign policy goals at both bilateral and multilateral levels.

He emphasized the need for Iranian representatives to intensify their efforts to strengthen ties and expand collaborations with Lebanon and Afghanistan. Additionally, he highlighted the importance of deepening Iran’s engagement with the United Nations and other international organizations to advance national interests and foster regional and global cooperation.