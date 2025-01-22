Tehran seeks to establish links with regional sci-tech parks

TEHRAN –Iran seeks to enhance cooperation with regional countries by establishing links with science and technology parks in the neighboring countries.

“Regional countries, particularly Iraq, are interested in establishing science technology parks; they seek to utilize Iran’s experiences and expertise in the field,” IRNA quoted Science, Research, and Technology Minister, Hossein Simaei-Sarraf, as saying.

“Having prepared the groundwork, we will provide scientific consultancy services to Iraq and any other interested countries in the region.”

Referring to the second Iran-Iraq Science Week, which was held in the city of Karbala, Iraq, from January 18 to 20, Simaei-Sarraf said the two sides have agreed to grant 200 scholarships to their students to study in the other country.

During the event, Iranian officials and their Iraqi counterparts followed up on 176 signed agreements in the first Iran-Iraq Science Week, held in Mashhad, Iran, from October 9 to 12, he noted.

The second Iran-Iraq Science Week aimed to enhance scientific, academic, and technological relations, bringing together representatives from over 60 of the best universities in the two countries.

The week also served as a platform for sharing expertise, showcasing modern sci-tech achievements, and setting the stage for new partnerships in various technical fields.

Tehran, Baghdad ink action plan

Iran and Iraq have signed an action plan to give a boost to their scientific collaborations.

The action plan was signed by Omid Rezaei-Far, an official with the Ministry of Science, and Haider Abd Dahed, Iraqi deputy Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, on the first day of the second Iran, Iraq Science Week, IRNA reported.

The joint scientific programs have been developed to focus on different aspects including boosting cooperation on granting scholarships to graduate and postgraduate education, particularly within a framework titled ‘study in Iraq’.

It also involves holding training courses for professors and students; promoting cooperation on joint scientific supervision; exchanging professors to conduct scientific research, and establishing science technology parks in Iraq collaboratively under the management of the Higher Education and Scientific Research of Iraq.

Iraq calls for joint educational programs with Tehran

On January 18, Iraqi Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Naeem Al-Aboudi, underscored the significance of exchanging professors and students as well as implementing joint educational programs with Iran to meet the scientific and research needs of Iraq.

“Iran serves as a role model in the region in terms of scientific progress in modern technologies, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and medical science. Iraq is interested in benefiting from Iran’s valuable experiences to expand its technological and scientific infrastructure. Establishing and expanding science and technology parks is one of our main priorities,” IRNA quoted Al-Aboudi as saying.

He made the remarks in a meeting with Simaei-Sarraf, highlighting the need to boost scientific interactions and develop a comprehensive roadmap for future collaborations.

For his part, Simaei-Sarraf stressed scientific and academic interactions as essential means to promote sustainable development in the two countries.

Referring to the key role of universities in transferring knowledge and technology, Simaei-Sarraf highlighted holding joint research and educational courses.

“Iran is ready to share expertise with Iraq in different fields including the expansion of science and technology parks, development of research infrastructure, as well as professors and students’ exchange,” the official noted.

MT/MG

