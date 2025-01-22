Antiquities from 1st and 2nd millennia BC discovered western Iran

TEHRAN - The police chief of Kuhdasht, a city in Lorestan province, announced the discovery of three ancient artifacts dating back to the first and second millennia BC, as well as the Islamic period, in a local residential area.

Colonel Ali Amani informed reporters that the police had received a tip-off regarding an individual storing historical objects at their private residence in a neighborhood of Kuhdasht. The case was immediately prioritized by the police’s security and intelligence units, he said.

Acting on the information, officers, in coordination with judicial authorities, raided the suspect’s home. During the search, they uncovered three historical items from the first and second millennia BC, as well as artifacts from the Islamic period.

Colonel Amani confirmed that one individual had been arrested in connection with the discovery and that both the suspect and the seized artifacts were handed over to the relevant authorities.

He emphasized that these artifacts are a vital part of the nation’s cultural heritage, and stated that the police would take firm action against anyone attempting to illegally profit from the country’s historical treasures.

AM