Tehran cinematheque to host “The Quiet Girl”

TEHRAN- The Cinematheque of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) will screen Irish film director Colm Bairéad’s 2022 movie “The Quiet Girl” on Friday.

The screening will be followed by a review session, Mehr reported.

Set in the summer of 1981 in rural Ireland, "The Quiet Girl" follows the journey of nine-year-old Cáit, who is one of several siblings living in a household marked by poverty and parental neglect.

Struggling with her place in both family and school, Cáit experiences feelings of shame and isolation, exemplified by an incident at school where she spills milk on herself. With her mother expecting another child, her family decides to send her to live with distant relatives, middle-aged cousins Eibhlin Cinnsealach and her husband Sean, hoping to provide her with a more stable environment.

Upon her arrival at the Cinnsealach home, Cáit is warmly welcomed by Eibhlin, who shower her with kindness and teaches her the responsibilities of farm life. Eibhlin introduces her to a deep well on the property, warning her of the dangers while also providing a sense of security.

Initially, Cáit is dressed in boys' clothes after her suitcase is left behind, but Eibhlin compassionately buys her new dresses, allowing Cáit to embrace her femininity.

Sean, however, is more stoic and distant at first, casting an emotional shadow. An early incident highlights this: when Cáit wanders away from him during chores and he scolds her, she runs away in fear. Yet, this moment acts as a catalyst for their relationship.

After this tension, Sean gradually opens up, engaging Cáit in sweet rituals like running for the mail and praising her speed. A bond builds between them, adding depth to the narrative as Cáit feels a burgeoning sense of belonging.

However, the tranquility of her new life is disrupted during a wake attended by the family. While they console friends, a gossipy neighbor takes Cáit under her wing, revealing a painful history: the Cinnsealachs lost a young son who drowned in their slurry pit. This revelation unsettles the family when Cáit shares it later, indicating the lingering shadows of grief that haunt them.

As summer draws to a close, Cáit's mother has given birth, prompting the Cinnsealachs to prepare for her return home in time for school. Emotions run high, with each family member feeling the impending loss.

In a moment of distress, Cáit attempts to retrieve water from the well but falls in, prompting a frantic search by Eibhlin. The caring woman rescues her, and Cáit develops a cold amidst the emotional turmoil.

Ultimately, as the Cinnsealachs return Cáit to her biological family, the contrasting dynamics are stark. Her parents' indifference sharply contrasts with the warmth she received in her temporary home.

As her parents drive away, Cáit feels a surge of longing and desperation. Sprinting after their car, she manages to catch up, embracing Sean while her eyes catch Eibhlin’s tear-filled gaze.

In that moment, with her father approaching menacingly, Cáit grapples with her conflicting loyalties, whispering ‘Daddy’ as she wrestles with the reality of her situation. The film captures the themes of belonging, loss, and the complexities of familial love.

Adapted from Claire Keegan's 2010 short story "Foster," “The Quiet Girl” stars Catherine Clinch, Carrie Crowley, and Andrew Bennett. Premiering at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival, it received critical acclaim and numerous awards.

“The Quiet Girl” broke box office records for an Irish-language film, becoming the highest-grossing film in this category, surpassing the previous record held by “Arracht” (2021).

The film received overwhelming critical acclaim, boasting a 97 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes based on 146 reviews, with an average rating of 8.7/10.

Accolades for “The Quiet Girl” include ten nominations at the 18th Irish Film & Television Awards (IFTAs) in March 2022, winning seven categories, including Best Film and Best Director. Notably, it was the first Irish-language film to be showcased and win at the Berlin Film Festival.

In December 2022, it became the first Irish-language film to be shortlisted for an Oscar in the Best International Feature Film category, ultimately earning a nomination at the 95th Academy Awards, marking a historic moment for Irish cinema.

The film received multiple nominations and awards across various festivals, celebrating its significant artistic achievements.

SAB/



