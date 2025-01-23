NGO files war crimes complaint with ICC against Israeli rabbi soldier

The Brussels-based Hind Rajab Foundation has filed a complaint with the International Criminal Court against an Israeli rabbi soldier for war crimes and crimes against humanity during Israel’s war in the Gaza Strip.

The complaint is based on Rabbi Avraham Zarbiv’s criminal responsibility under the Rome Statute, the NGO said in a statement.

The NGO urged the ICC to arrest Zarbiv, a member of the Givati Brigade, “without delay”, stating his actions cannot go “unchallenged”.

Zarbiv appeared in a televised interview on Wednesday where he admitted to his role in destroying civilian buildings in cities across Gaza, including homes, schools, hospitals and aid facilities.

He also said he incited violence and hatred, endorsing the killing of Palestinian civilians and advocating the destruction of their communities.

Zarbiv bragged about operating a D9 bulldozer, detailing how he deliberately demolished homes and obliterated Gaza’s infrastructure.

He also confirmed the Givati Brigade’s systematic targeting of civilian areas, rendering entire areas uninhabitable.

Further evidence includes footage from February 7, 2024, showing Zarbiv and his unit attacking unarmed Palestinian civilians in Khan Younis with hand grenades and live fire.