Tehran, Abu Dhabi underscore boosting environmental ties

TEHRAN –Iranian and Emirati officials have highlighted the need to enhance cooperation in combating sand and dust storms (SDSs) and desertification, as well as curbing air pollutant emissions.

The head of the Department of Environment (DOE), Shina Ansari, travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of the UAE Vice President, Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, IRNA reported.

The officials had met on the sidelines of the United Nations Climate Change Conference, COP29, which was held from November 11 to 22, 2024 in Baku, Azerbaijan.

During a meeting held on Wednesday, Ansari announced Iran’s readiness to foster environmental collaborations with the UAE, emphasizing that a joint action plan is needed to expand joint activities between the two countries.

Highlighting Emirates willingness in furthering relations with Iran, Zayed Al Nahyan, for his turn, welcomed the proposed ideas, calling environmental ties essential for safeguarding children and future generations’ interests.

On Thursday, the Iranian official and Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, conducted a meeting, as well.

Underscoring the significance of the meeting held on Wednesday, Al Jaber voiced the UAE willingness in promoting cooperation with Iran.

The official also expressed hope for implementing joint oil, gas, and renewable energy projects with tangible outcomes.

For her part, Ansari stressed the significance of furthering cooperation particularly on mitigating air pollutant emissions, utilizing modern technologies in the UAE.

The two countries have already signed two memorandums of understanding on protecting the environment and combating sand and dust storms, seeking to pave the way for implementing the agreements.

Moreover, Ansari was scheduled to hold meetings with other Emirati officials including Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak Al Shamsi, Minister of Climate Change and the Environment; Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy.

Iran prioritizes environmental policy

According to the former head of the Department of Environment (DOE), Ali Salajeqeh, environmental diplomacy is the main priority for the country’s political diplomacy.

One of the measures taken by the Iranian government toward the development of environmental diplomacy was the holding of a regional summit on combating sand and dust storms in 2022.

The meeting was attended by ministers and representatives of regional countries and six international agencies, and its final statement was approved as the Tehran Declaration.

Considering the increase in the occurrence of sand and dust storms in the region and the environmental statement on bolstering environmental diplomacy, the current administration aims to endorse regional and global interactions to tackle not only SDSs but also water diplomacy and transboundary waters as other critical issues.

Exchanging regional and global experiences in the field of environment, laying the ground for facilitating interactions and benefiting from global experiences and modern knowledge, and participating at various levels of environment-related negotiations in order to attract resources, enhance capabilities and secure national interests are parts of environmental policies of the current administration.

