Iran’s cultural charm on display at FITUR 2025

TEHRAN - Iran’s pavilion at the 45th International Tourism Trade Fair (FITUR 2025) has opened its doors, showcasing the nation’s rich cultural, historical, and natural heritage at IFEMA MADRID, one of the world’s leading tourism exhibition venues.

Organized by the Touring and Automobile Club of the Islamic Republic of Iran on behalf of the Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, the pavilion highlights diverse sectors such as many cultural and natural sites, Persian cuisine, and intangible cultural heritage, to name a few.

The Iranian pavilion, featuring 16 intricately designed booths inspired by Iranian-Islamic art and architecture, offers visitors an immersive experience of the country’s tourism potential. The pavilion also highlights eco-tourism, health tourism, and traditional handicrafts.

Beyond visual appeal, Iran’s presence aims to enhance global partnerships and promote sustainable tourism. The Touring and Automobile Club has organized interactive sessions and meetings to engage international tourism professionals, investors, and stakeholders. Key objectives include introducing Iran-centric tours, exploring joint ventures, and fostering long-term collaboration on sustainable tourism initiatives.

Renowned for its UNESCO-listed heritage sites, Iran is a treasure trove for travelers. From the architectural splendor of Persepolis and the intricate tilework of Isfahan’s mosques to the lush Caspian forests and the rugged beauty of the Alborz Mountains, the country offers a rich array of experiences. Visitors are also drawn to its renowned hospitality, vibrant bazaars, and culinary delights.

FITUR, inaugurated by the King and Prime Minister of Spain, is a premier event in the global tourism calendar, attracting professionals and enthusiasts from across the world. With over 120 countries participating, this year’s edition also spotlights Brazil as the partner country. Running through January 26, the fair provides a platform for exchanging experiences, fostering collaboration, and showcasing destinations.

FITUR’s 2025 edition emphasizes innovation, featuring specialized sectors that explore cutting-edge trends in the tourism industry. Over five days, the event will cater to professionals and the general public alike, offering a chance to discover diverse destinations and the latest developments shaping global tourism.

