‘Underground city’ unearthed in central Iran

TEHRAN - Local people have uncovered a remarkable “underground city” beneath five historical homes in the ancient town of Abarkuh, located in Yazd province, central Iran.

The discovery sheds light on the ingenious urban planning and architectural techniques employed by the town’s ancestors.

Hossein Hatami, the governor of Abarkuh, announced the find in an interview on Wednesday, noting that the “underground city” was likely designed for ease of access, security, water transfer, and daily living.

Hatami explained that historical aerial photographs of Abarkuh, combined with archaeological studies, reveal that the town’s residents built their homes and essential structures atop rocky foundations. The spaces between these rocky areas were transformed into gardens, while underground pathways were carved to connect key locations.

Small stone chambers discovered beneath historical homes hint at their functional significance in the past. “These chambers served specialized purposes, and further investigation led to uncovering a subterranean settlement,” Hatami said.

Moreover, a beautifully crafted stone aqueduct has also been unearthed, believed to have played a critical role in managing the town’s water supply. The stonework is consistent with materials used in Qajar-era structures in the region. Steps in some historical homes provided direct access to these underground tunnels, allowing residents to control and use water from qanats (traditional underground water systems).

Hatami described how water flowing through these corridors cooled the underground spaces, creating a serene refuge during the scorching summer months. Over time, larger chambers with alcoves were added, likely serving as rest areas or even summer residences for the town’s inhabitants.

Despite these challenges, archaeologists continue to investigate this remarkable discovery, which offers valuable insights into the resourcefulness and resilience of Abarkuh’s ancient inhabitants.

Abarkuh, known for its historical significance and architectural marvels, including its iconic 4,000-year-old cypress tree, has further solidified its place as a treasure trove of Iranian heritage with the discovery of this underground city.

