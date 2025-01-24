Israel refuses to withdraw from south Lebanon

SOUTH LEBANON - On the eve of the expiration of the 60-day truce, and in conjunction with the formation of the new Lebanese cabinet, attention is focused on south Lebanon as Beirut continues to demand decision-makers in Washington and Paris to pressure Tel Aviv to withdraw from the occupied territories.

During his meeting with US General Jasper Jeffers, head of the 5-member committee, Nabih Berri, Speaker of Parliament, refused to extend the truce “even for a single day.” Berri informed Jeffers that Israel “would not dare to proceed with the extension without the approval of the US administration.”

Meanwhile, the Lebanese army and UNIFIL are on alert in anticipation of any developments on Sunday morning as the deadline expires, as residents insist on returning to their border villages and towns.

Hezbollah called for “pressure on the countries sponsoring the agreement, to ensure the implementation of the full withdrawal and the deployment of the Lebanese army to the last inch of Lebanese territory and the return of the residents to their villages quickly.”

Hezbollah affirmed that the Israeli enemy’s postponement of its withdrawal is “an insistence on violating Lebanese sovereignty... which requires the state to deal with it using all means and methods guaranteed by international conventions to restore the land from the clutches of the occupation.”

Mike Herzog, the Israeli ambassador to Washington, had revealed that “the officials in the administration of President Donald Trump are aware of Israel’s security needs.”

The Jerusalem Post stated: “The United States is sympathetic to Israel and is exerting more pressure on the Lebanese army and does not want the Israeli army to leave Lebanon on the 60th day of the truce.”

The Hebrew newspaper added: “The Israeli army can carry out raids via drones, however, without the presence of ground forces it will achieve very limited goals. Therefore, Hezbollah will have all the time and opportunities to restore its forces in southern Lebanon.”

In an interview with Ynet, Reserve Lieutenant Colonel Sarit Zahavi, President of Alma University, said, “The real test will begin in the coming days to see whether Lebanon has truly changed. Despite the recent appointment of a president and prime minister without Hezbollah’s direct approval, the party’s presence in the government is likely to make real change unlikely.”

The Hebrew media announced that, as of Sunday, the army will prepare for “symbolic fire by Hezbollah towards Mount Dov [located in the occupied Lebanese Shebaa Farms] in response to the army forces remaining in the eastern sector.”

For his part, David Azoulay, head of the Metula local council, expressed deep concern about the security situation on the border, asking, “No one is talking to us. The army has declared victory, but no one can tell me what will happen next or how security will be ensured.”

Moshe Davidovich, head of the Front Line Forum in the northern settlements, also stated that “the [colonial] settlers of the north [of occupied Palestinian territories] have lost faith in the security system.

Therefore, the [IOF] must remain in key positions, and confront any violation with force. We cannot trust anyone but the army.”