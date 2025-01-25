Iran’s steel production capacity hits 55m tons

TEHRAN- As announced by the head of the National Iranian Steel Company, the country’s steel production capacity has hit 55 million tons.

“Currently, the country's steel production capacity is 55 million tons, and three times this capacity, investment permits have been issued”, Mohammad Qobadi Samani stated.

The Iranian Steel industry has been constantly developing over the past years against all the pressures and obstacles created by outside forces like the U.S. sanctions and the coronavirus outbreak that has severely affected the performance of the world’s top producers.

The country is expected to climb to seventh place among the world’s top steel producers by the Iranian calendar year 1404 (March 2025).

Iran’s steel production is estimated to reach 32 million tons in the current year.

Iran's crude steel production reached over 28 million tons in the first 11 months of 2024, registering a 0.5 percent increase compared to the same period last year, according to the latest report by the World Steel Association (WSA).

According to the WSA’s report, Iran maintained its position as the world's 10th largest steel producer during the mentioned period, Iran's Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO) reported.

Iranian steel mills produced a total of 3.1 million tons of steel in November, registering a 0.1 percent increase compared to the same month of 2023.

MA