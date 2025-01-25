TPO issues permit for establishing 60 trade centers in 35 countries

TEHRAN- Iran’s Trade Promotion Organization (TPO) has issued the permit to establish about 60 trade centers in 35 countries, the TPO portal published.

Trade centers are one of the tools of the TPO to help the private sector so that they can adjust their business relations with the world.

With the aim of facilitating foreign trade, providing market consulting, marketing of Iranian products and services, providing commercial and economic consulting services in various sectors and helping to conclude commercial contracts, the TPO issued the above-mentioned permit.

