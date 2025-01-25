Deadline for 9th Fajr Intl. Handicrafts Festival registration extended

TEHRAN - Artists eager to showcase their talents at the 9th Fajr International Handicrafts Festival, also known as Sarv-e-Simin, have been granted an additional 72 hours to register. The new deadline for registration and submission of works is now Monday, January 27, 2025.

The festival’s secretariat Seyyed Amin Sanaei-Mehri on Saturday announced the extension following numerous requests from artists for more time. Initially, the deadline had been set for midnight on Friday, January 24, after which no entries were to be accepted.

The festival’s opening ceremony is scheduled for February 20 at Tehran’s historic Sa’dabad Palace. Winners will be celebrated at the closing ceremony on February 24, held at Milad Tower in Tehran.

Organizers encourage all artists to seize this extended opportunity to submit their works and be part of this prestigious event. For registration and further details, visit the official festival website at Fajr.mcth.ir.

