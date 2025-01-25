“Pioneers of Progress” exhibit, manifestation of private sector’s capabilities

TEHRAN- “Pioneers of Progress” exhibition, showcasing the latest achievements and capabilities of the private sector, kicked off on Tuesday, January 21, at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh.

This national event, participating by the companies and startups, was held with the aim of introducing the achievements of the private sector in various fields of industry, technology and services, and provided a unique opportunity to show domestic capabilities and strengthen the national economy.

Using private sector capacities, only way for progress of country: Leader

Regarding the significance of the event, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei visited the exhibition in its first day.

Visiting the exhibition, the Leader said, “The only way for the progress of country is to use the capacities of the private sector.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also held a meeting with private sector representatives at the Imam Khomeini Hosseiniyeh on Wednesday.

During the gathering, 10 private sector representatives delivered speeches in the presence of the Leader, followed by remarks from Ayatollah Khamenei himself.

Referring to his Tuesday visit to the exhibition, the Leader said the exhibition shows only a small portion of the country’s realities.

Yet at the same time, Ayatollah Khamenei went on, “It reveals that the private sector, despite pressures, sanctions, and threats, has reached an acceptable level of progress and the country’s movement is forward. We must appreciate this great divine blessing.”

As exhibition was held with the aim of highlighting the capacities of Iran’s private sector and empowering them in the national economy, the Leader recommended that the country’s officials visit this exhibition to become more familiar with the capacities and capabilities of the private sector.

The national event was also visited by President Masoud Pezeshkian, Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif, President’s Chief of Staff Mohsen Haji-Mirzaei, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak, Information and Communications Technology Minister Sattar Hashemi, and Agriculture Minister Gholamreza Nouri Qezeljeh on Saturday, January 24.

While talking to the entrepreneurs and the representatives of the private sector, president and the officials were informed about the capacities and achievements of the private sector.

Visiting exhibition, I feel extremely proud: Zarif

Visiting the exhibition, Vice President for Strategic Affairs Mohammad Javad Zarif said, “Seeing the Pioneers of Progress exhibition, I feel extremely proud. Indeed, the capability of Iran’s human force and industrial capability of the country is one of our biggest capabilities, and I hope that by removing the obstacles, we will be able to make the most of these capabilities.”

Parliament tries to solve challenges of private sector

Also, after visiting this exhibition, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, emphasized the efforts of the parliament to solve the challenges of the private sector in the legislative field and said, “If we all work hard and do not transfer management disagreements to the law of the national development plan; and the government, the parliament and the private sector work hand in hand, we can solve a significant part of people’s problems.”

Government determined to support private sector

The exhibition was also visited by First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref on Thursday, January 23.

While listening to the concerns and requests of companies in the fields of supporting downstream chains, reducing government bureaucracy, facilitating the issuance of permits, reviewing cumbersome laws and regulations, solving currency and tariff problems, ordering raw materials and goods needed for production, and solving the tax problems, he emphasized the government’s determination to support the private sector and said, “After visiting this exhibition, separate meetings will be held with each of these sectors to deal with their issues.”

In recent years, Iran's private sector, as the engine of the country's economy, has played an irreplaceable role in sustainable development and employment creation.

The “Pioneers of Progress” exhibition, which was held with the support of governmental institutions and related organizations, provided an exceptional opportunity to introduce the achievements of this sector and strengthen communication between economic actors.

This event is considered not only as an exhibition, but also as a platform for exchanging ideas, creating business networks and introducing new technologies.

The exhibition showcased the capabilities, innovations, and advancements of the private sector in various economic and industrial fields. These sections include:

* Advanced Industries and Modern Technologies: This section pertains to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, nanotechnology, biotechnology, and other scientific innovations in which private companies are active.

* Industry and Production: This section displays industrial products, including petrochemical products, industrial equipment, machinery, and domestically produced goods.

* Agriculture and Food Industries: Achievements of the private sector in agriculture, animal husbandry, food production, organic products, and innovations related to the agricultural industry are presented in this section.

* Transportation and Logistics: This section introduces capabilities in transportation, advanced logistics systems, and equipment related to air, sea, and land transportation.

* Services and Digital Economy: In this part, startups, information and communication technology companies, and services related to the digital economy were present and showcased their achievements.

* Environment and Renewable Energies: This section focuses on innovations in clean energy, such as solar and wind energy, and environmental technologies.

* Health and Pharmaceuticals: This section pertains to medical products and technologies, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment, and health-related achievements.

The exhibition, organized under the theme of “Production Leap with Public Participation”, highlighted private-sector innovations and accomplishments.