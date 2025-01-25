Loan exhibit of Persian artifacts opens at Sichuan museum

TEHRAN – A loan exhibition titled Land of Kindness showcasing 151 historical artifacts from Tehran’s prominent museums has officially opened at the Sichuan University Museum in Chengdu, China.

The exhibition, aimed at fostering cultural and artistic exchanges and enhancing cultural diplomacy between Iran and China, was inaugurated on Saturday.

The opening ceremony was attended by Parham Janfeshan, Advisor to Iran’s Tourism Minister and Acting Supervisor for Tourism Services Evaluation, and a number of Chinese cultural officials and the governor of Sichuan.

“For the first time, 151 historical pieces from museums such as Reza Abbasi Museum, Glassware and Ceramics Museum, Carpet Museum, National Arts Museum, and the Moghadam Museum are being displayed at the Sichuan University Museum in Chengdu,” Janfeshan stated during the ceremony.

He added that the exhibition was organized with the approval of Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism, and Handicrafts, and supported by Ali Darabi, Deputy Minister for Cultural Heritage. Additionally, China has committed to organizing a reciprocal exhibition of its historical artifacts in Iran in the near future.

Janefshan noted that after its run in Chengdu, Land of Kindness will travel to museums in Guangzhou and Nanjing to continue its showcase.

The Head of the China Exhibition Exchange Center, for his part, expressed gratitude to Iran for sharing its historical treasures and organizing this exhibition. He emphasized the importance of deepening cultural ties between the two nations, highlighting the upcoming reciprocal exhibition in Iran as a symbol of friendship and cooperation.

Land of Kindness celebrates the rich heritage of both nations and represents a step forward in strengthening bilateral cultural relations through artistic and historical exchanges.

The selected items span a remarkable historical range, from the third millennium BC to the later Islamic periods. They include metal, ceramic, and glass objects, as well as textiles and carpets, reflecting the rich and diverse cultural heritage of Iran.

