Leader’s aide calls for focused efforts to implement Iran-Russia strategic agreement

TEHRAN – A top military advisor to Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says the implementation of the recent strategic agreement between Iran and Russia, signed in the past week, requires not only careful planning but also decisive action to achieve its full potential.

Major General Seyyed Yahya Rahim Safavi made the remarks at a conference on Saturday in Isfahan city.

Rahim Safavi, a former chief commander of Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), highlighted the critical need for national unity in pursuing the country’s goals.

"To achieve the objectives of our nation, we must be results-oriented and work in a spirit of unity and cohesion," he stated.

In his speech, Rahim Safavi praised the slogan of national unity championed by Iran’s 14th administration.

He reminded those present that for the country to move forward, it is essential for all political factions, officials, and groups to set aside differences and come together in solidarity. "If we want the country to progress, unity is non-negotiable," he remarked.

The General noted that the nature of warfare has evolved and that Iran is currently embroiled in a "hybrid war," with adversaries waging a multifaceted campaign against the Iranian people. Safavi called for a strategic approach, urging the nation to draw lessons from the experiences of the Iran-Iraq War era to navigate these new challenges and ultimately emerge stronger.

Concluding his address, Major General Safavi stressed the importance of being prepared for all potential scenarios. He urged the nation not to allow enemy conspiracies to take them by surprise, underscoring that readiness and vigilance remain the key to overcoming the challenges Iran faces on both domestic and international fronts.

"We must be ready for every possibility and ensure that we are never caught off guard by the enemy's plans," he warned.