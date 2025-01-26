TEHRAN –Midwives play a key role in providing health care by preparing the health system to deal with difficult challenges during a crisis.

The world is grappling with an unprecedented number of complex crises including natural disasters, wars, and the ongoing consequences of climate change which disproportionately affect women and girls in families, exposing them to greater risks such as pregnancy complications and gender-based violence, while limiting their access to essential health services.

Midwives can provide up to 90 percent of sexual, reproductive, maternal, newborn, and adolescent health (SRMNAH) services, even in humanitarian crises.

With minimal resources and equipment, midwives are able to provide safe births and antenatal and postnatal care in crisis situations, provide childbearing services, reproductive health and comprehensive prenatal care, and support for survivors of gender-based violence.

Midwives support breastfeeding mothers and ensure that babies receive safe, healthy, and reliable nutrition, educate the affected community, and equip them with the knowledge and tools to stay safe and healthy in times of crisis.

Despite midwives’ critical role in health systems to prepare for and respond to crises, they are often not valued and are excluded from crisis preparedness and response efforts.

It is the time to recognize midwives as essential health professionals and strive for their inclusion in all stages of crisis preparation and response.

Hence, the theme of the International Day of Midwives 2025 is Midwives: Critical in Every Crisis.

For midwives to respond effectively to crises, we need to ensure they are fully safe and equipped with the training, tools and resources they need to save lives and protect their rights in the most difficult challenges.

In May 2024, Farah Babaei, an official with health ministry, said a total of 80,000 midwives are working in the country.

“In terms of midwifery education, Iran tops the regional countries and is ranked third in the world based on the international educational ranking,” Mehr news agency quoted Babaei as saying.

Midwives also play a critical role in youth population growth, the official added.