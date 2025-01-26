People from Tabriz prepare to meet Leader to commemorate 1978 uprising

TEHRAN – On Sunday, Hojjat al-Islam Ahmad Motahari Asl, during a coordination meeting for organizing the delegation of Tabriz residents to meet the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, emphasized the historical and international importance of this gathering.

He highlighted the profound influence of Tabriz and Azarbaijan on Iran's modern history, stating, "Tabriz and Azarbaijan, due to their pivotal role in shaping Iran’s history, their anti-Pahlavi struggles, and their contributions to the victory of the Islamic Revolution, hold a unique and esteemed position in the eyes of the Leader. This upcoming meeting must be meticulously planned to ensure it becomes a memorable milestone in Iran’s historical narrative."

The gathering is set to coincide with the anniversary of the historic February 18, 1978, uprising by the people of Tabriz against the Pahlavi regime. Reflecting on this historic moment, the representative of the Supreme Leader in East Azerbaijan and the Imam of Tabriz Friday Prayer added, "On this significant occasion, 2,500 citizens from Tabriz will have the honor of meeting the Supreme Leader, as they have done in previous years. This tradition underscores the deep connection between the people of Azerbaijan and the values of the Islamic Revolution."

Motahari Asl further stressed the need for careful planning to highlight the symbolic importance of the delegation. "Tabriz and Azerbaijan’s contributions to the history of Iran go beyond mere events—they represent a legacy of resistance, resilience, and national pride. Organizing this meeting with proper attention and respect is vital to honoring that legacy and ensuring its place in the annals of Iranian history," he remarked.

The delegation's visit to meet the Leader is not only a tribute to the sacrifices of the people of Tabriz during the Islamic Revolution but also serves as a reminder of their enduring influence on Iran's political and cultural identity. The event is expected to draw national and international attention, showcasing the unity and pride of a region deeply intertwined with Iran's revolutionary history.