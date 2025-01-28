INSF, NSFC to support implementation of 10 joint research projects

TEHRAN – Iran and China will support the implementation of 10 out of 136 research projects proposed subsequent to the fourth joint call by the Iran National Science Foundation (INSF) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC).

These projects cover the three fields of energy, regenerative medicine (bioengineering or materials for regenerative medicine), and environment (water and solid waste treatment).

In addition to these research projects, three out of 21 joint workshops on climate change, artificial intelligence, and big data in industrial engineering, advanced materials, and construction, have been approved to be conducted.

The proposals were initially discussed in each country; after that specialized working groups evaluated the project in an international committee. Subsequently, the results were exchanged with the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Iran-China energy co-op

The Chinese Ambassador to Iran Cong Peiwu has emphasized Khuzestan Province’s unique potential in various sectors, including solar power generation, and its capacity to leverage renewable energy for electricity production.

Speaking on January 11 during a meeting with the Governor of Khuzestan in Ahvaz, Cong expressed his satisfaction with the opportunity to explore the province’s capabilities. “I hope this visit fosters deeper connections between Khuzestan and China,” he remarked.

Cong highlighted the long-standing cultural, historical, and friendly ties between Iran and China, likening them to the ever-flowing Karun River. He described bilateral exchanges as bridges of cooperation, akin to Ahvaz’s White and Black Bridge.

The ambassador noted that Khuzestan’s resources in both traditional and emerging industries, particularly in green economy and renewable energy, present significant opportunities for collaboration between Iran and China.

Environmental co-op

In June 2024, a delegation headed by Wan Gang, the Chinese Minister of Science and Technology, met in Tehran with Ali Salajeqeh, the former head of the Department of Environment, to foster collaboration under the 25-year cooperation agreement which was signed by the two countries in March 2021.

During the meeting, the two sides announced readiness to implement joint environmental projects that aim to combat sand and dust storms, desertification, air pollution, as well as climate change, the DOE website reported.

Other issues will involve waste management, wildlife protection, and sea-oriented development.

“Climate change is one of the major issues that concerns the whole world, Iran and China can address this global challenge through joint cooperation,” DOE website quoted Salajeqeh as saying.

“Sand and dust storms severely affect countries in the Middle East, particularly West Asia. China is also quite familiar with this phenomenon,” the official stated.

“Fortunately, in the last three years, we have managed to establish a regional and international convergence in which China has also actively participated. Moreover, the resolution proposed by Iran on dealing with sand and dust storms was adopted by consensus in the United Nations, and July 12 has been recognized globally as the ‘International Day of Combating Sand and Dust Storms’. The resolution requires all countries to take effective measures to promote international cooperation to combat sand and dust storms,” Salajeqeh further noted.

Referring to the issue of sea-oriented development as another part of cooperation, he said according to the principles of sustainable development, sea-oriented development is on the agenda of Iran.

Sea-oriented development encompasses a wide range of activities including the sustainable use of marine resources, the expansion of transportation lines and shipping capacities, the development of maritime trade, and the establishment of industries on the coasts of the seas and other activities.

