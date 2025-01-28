Tehran, Riyadh need to boost ties in ICT: minister

TEHRAN –The Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Minister, Sattar Hashemi, in a meeting with the Saudi ambassador to Iran, Abdullah bin Saudi Al-Enzi, has underlined need to boost cooperation, particularly in the ICT sector.

During the meeting held on Sunday in Tehran, the official said, “Cooperation on data transit from Iran to Saudi Arabia, from Saudi Arabia to the Mediterranean Sea and Africa, as well as data transit from Saudi Arabia to Iran and then to Afghanistan, Central Asia, China, and the Caucasus, is the most important topic of discussion,” Mehr news agency reported.

“The two countries can also collaborate to develop communication infrastructure, cyber security, and e-government,” Hashemi noted.

The official went on to voice Iran’s readiness for sharing scientific and technical experiences, exchanging delegations and experts in the ICT field.

Al-Enzi, for his part, highlighted the importance of enhancing relations between the two countries, announcing Saudi Arabia’s readiness for collaboration in different fields.

Fostering co-op in ICT sector

On December 28, 2024, the head of the Information Technology Organization of Iran, Mohammad-Mohsen Sadr, and the head of Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space & Technology Commission, Mohammed

Altamimi, explored the potential for enhancing collaborations between the two countries in different fields.

The officials met on the sidelines of the Saudi Arabia Internet Governance Forum (Saudi IGF) which took place from December 15 –19, 2024.

The two sides expressed interest in boosting joint activities in the information, communication, and technology (ICT) sector, and exchanged views on existing capacities in the two countries, Mehr news agency reported.

Utilizing mutual infrastructures, sharing experiences in native information technology, and messaging platforms, expanding cooperation in post-services, and optical fiber, conducting joint projects in artificial intelligence, as well as joint activities by start-ups and knowledge-based firms were among the main focuses of the meeting. The officials also emphasized using the Iranian private sector’s capacities in Saudi-Arabia’s ICT projects.

Status of ICT in Iran

The Ministry of Information and Communication Technology is the highest authority in the field of ICT in the country. All activities related to the information and communication technology industry are directly related to the ministry.

The government pays special attention to plans and policies in this sector in order to maximize the use of ICT to facilitate people’s lives.

The successful designing, building, and launching of a satellite show the growth of the national technology and scientific power of a country.

Space technology has been considered a tool to expand prosperity, peace, scientific-cultural development, and economic progress in human societies.

MT/MG