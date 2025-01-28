Iran, Tajikistan agree to abolish visa requirements for air travelers

TEHRAN - Tehran and Dushanbe have reached a bilateral agreement to waive visa requirements for air travel between the two capital cities, according to a statement from the Iranian Embassy in Tajikistan.

The new policy, approved by Iran’s Cabinet, will take effect on February 3, 2025 (15th Bahman 1403), the statement said.

It allows citizens of Iran and Tajikistan holding ordinary passports to travel between Tehran and Dushanbe without a visa. Travelers can stay for up to 30 days within a 90-day period.

The initiative aims to strengthen diplomatic, cultural, and economic ties between the two countries and help promote people-to-people exchanges.

Earlier this month, Iran’s tourism minister Seyyed Reza Salehi-Amiri announced extensive plans to strengthen ties with Tajikistan in tourism, trade, and cultural collaboration. He made the remarks during the dispatch of a commercial delegation from Iran’s Chamber of Commerce to Tajikistan. Moreover, he revealed plans to attract more Tajik tourists to the Islamic Republic. “Currently, approximately 8,000 Tajik citizens visit Iran annually. However, plans are underway to increase this number to 100,000 visitors…. Developing tourism not only strengthens cultural connections but also contributes to trade growth and job creation,” Salehi-Amiri noted.

In addition, before the visit, Salehi-Amiri had met with Tajikistan’s Ambassador to Iran, Nizomiddin Zohidi, discussing ways to strengthen ties in tourism and cultural cooperation. During the meeting, Zohidi proposed the complete removal of visa requirements between the two countries. Salehi-Amiri promised to advocate for the initiative at the governmental level.

AM