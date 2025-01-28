Troubling tune: Trump dancing to Zionist drumbeat 

TEHRAN - US President Donald Trump's insistence on the proposal to relocate Palestinians from the Gaza Strip evidently reflects his alignment with the expansionist aspirations of Zionist ideologies.

On Monday night, the US president doubled down on his suggestion for moving out Gaza’s population to Egypt and Jordan. Trump added that Cairo and Amman will comply with his request to take in Palestinians.

Trump reiterated his suggestion while trying to initiate a charm offensive directed at the Palestinian people.

“I want them to live in a place without violence. Gaza has been hell for so many years. They can live in much better and more comfortable areas,” Trump said while referring to Israel’s devastating war on the Palestinian territory.

On Saturday, Trump floated the idea of transferring Gazans to Egypt and Jordan to “clean out” the enclave.

“It is literally a demolition site right now, almost everything is demolished and people are dying there. So, I would rather get involved with some of the Arab nations and build housing in a different location, where they can maybe live in peace for a change,” he said.

Jordan and Egypt have issued official statements rejecting the removal of Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump’s idea is in line with those Israeli politicians who have consistently supported the mass relocation of Palestinians from the Gaza Strip and the reestablishment of Jewish settlements in the territory.

In October 2024, former National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir called for reestablishing settlements in Gaza and “encouraging emigration” of the strip’s 2.3 million population.

“If we want to we can renew settlement in Gaza…We can [also] do something else – encourage emigration. Israel is giving them (Palestinians) the option of going to other countries,” the far-right minister, who resigned following the establishment of a ceasefire in Gaza said.

The ceasefire between Israel and Hamas took effect on January 19 after Israel failed to “destroy” the Palestinian resistance groups following more than a 15-month conflict.

Israel launched a genocidal war on Gaza on October 7, 2023, killing more than 47,000 Palestinians including some 17,000 children.

Israeli intentions extend beyond the reoccupation of Gaza to include the annexation of the occupied West Bank.

Following Trump’s reelection as the US president in the November election, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich suggested the regime would look to annex the West Bank in 2025.

“2025: the year of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria,” the far-right minister said, using the biblical name by which Israel refers to the West Bank.

Days after the US presidential election, Smotrich hoped that the Trump administration would recognize Israel’s push for “sovereignty” over the occupied territory.

"I am convinced that we will be able to work closely together with President-elect Trump and all members of the incoming administration, to promote the common values and interests of the two countries, to strengthen the strength and security of the State of Israel, to expand the circle of peace and stability in the Middle East out of strength and faith and on the basis of recognition in the unquestionable historical belonging of the whole Land of Israel to the people of Israel," Smotrich said.

Trump moved the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem (al-Quds) during his first term (January 20, 2017 – January 20, 2021). He also proposed a plan that would have cemented Israeli control over al-Quds and protected settlements in the West Bank. This is while all Israeli settlements are illegal under international law.

From now on, it seems that Trump will likely align his objectives with those of Smotrich and similar figures.

Mike Huckabee, Trump's nominee to be the next US ambassador to Israel, is a strong advocate for the recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the West Bank.

Huckabee told the Associated Press when he was running to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2015 that if elected, his administration would formally recognize the West Bank as part of Israel.

The Israeli army attempted to ethnically cleanse Palestinians from Gaza, but it failed to do so amid rising resistance.

Meanwhile, Israel has intensified deadly assaults on the West Bank as it seeks to implement its malevolent plans in the occupied territory.

But Palestinians have shown that they will fight tooth and nail against the Israeli army that is armed to the teeth.



