Mosimane terminates contract with Esteghlal

TEHRAN – Pitso Mosimane, in a surprising move, unilaterally terminated his contract with Esteghlal football club.

The South African coach had given the club a 24-hour notice on Monday to pay any unpaid salaries or face contract termination.

Mosimane signed with the Persian Gulf Pro League team based in Tehran in October 2024.

He brought on Kyle Solomon, Musi Matlaba, Kabelo Rangoaga, and Maahier Davids to his technical team.

He collaborated with the same group at Al Ahly, Al Wahda, and Abha in Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Abu Dhabi, and now Iran.

Esteghlal received the first notice from Mosimane’s representatives on January 1, and according to FIFA procedures, it was supposed to pay the coaches on the Tuesday.

Mosimane attended his team's training today and conducted the session. Ali Nazari Juybari, managing director of Esteghlal, was also present at the training, holding a brief meeting with Mosimane and asking him for a week to ensure the remaining amount would be deposited into his account.

Minutes after the training session ended, Esteghlal’s management received Mosimane’s unilateral termination letter (due to not receiving payment by the end of the 15-day notice period). Meanwhile, Juybari declared to the fans this afternoon that Mosimane would remain until the end of the season!