Bakhtiarizadeh named Esteghlal interim coach: PGPL

TEHRAN – Sohrab Bakhtiarizadeh has been appointed as the interim coach of Esteghlal football team for the second time in the 2024/25 Iran Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL).

Pitso Mosimane unilaterally terminated his contract with Esteghlal on Monday due to the club's failure to meet its financial obligations.

Bakhtiarizadeh, 51, will serve as interim coach until a new head coach is appointed.

He previously held the interim position in October.

Esteghlal, one of Iran's most prominent teams, currently sit 11th in the league table.