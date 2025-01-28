U.S., Israeli pressure behind roadblocks in nuclear negotiations: Eslami

TEHRAN – Mohammad Eslami, the head of Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, stated on Monday that pressure from the U.S. government has caused disruptions regarding Iran's nuclear issue.

He referred to a recent interview with Rafael Grossi, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), in which Grossi mentioned that if Iran wants to resolve its nuclear issue, it should negotiate with the Trump administration.

Eslami noted this as evidence that the U.S. government is pressuring the IAEA to create obstacles.

He explained that over the past 30 years, Iran has faced immense pressure, including "terrorist operations, destruction, attacks on facilities, and the assassination of scientists."

He highlighted that for 20 years, various governments with different ideologies have engaged in negotiations, which eventually led to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

The JCPOA, the landmark nuclear deal signed in 2015 between Iran and the P5+1 group of nations—comprising the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Russia, China, and Germany—has faced significant challenges since its inception.

U.S. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew from the agreement in 2018, reinstating sanctions against Iran.

Eslami referenced Netanyahu's recently published memoirs, where Netanyahu explicitly stated that the JCPOA was one of Israel's losses and that he had worked hard to convince Trump to withdraw from the "disgraceful agreement."

Eslami concluded by emphasizing that despite 20 years of negotiations and the resulting JCPOA, the West and Israel did not adhere to it, nor did they allow others to cooperate.