Free dual-fuel conversion program for public vehicles launched

TEHRAN - The director of the CNG project at the National Iranian Oil Products Distribution Company (NIOPDC) announced the launch of registration for a free program to convert gasoline-powered public vehicles to dual-fuel in Sistan-Baluchestan Province.

According to IRIB News, the initiative aims to expand CNG stations in various cities across the province while increasing the number of conversion workshops in line with fuel station capacity by the end of the current Iranian year (Late March 2025).

Saeed Rahman-Salari stated that, in line with the government and Oil Ministry’s policies to promote CNG usage in Sistan-Baluchestan, six new CNG stations—currently over 95 percent complete—will be operational by the end of 2024, bringing the total number of stations in the province to nine.

So far, approximately 8,000 taxi fuel tanks have been replaced and converted to dual-fuel systems nationwide. Owners of public taxis with fuel tanks older than 15 years or with technical defects can register on the conversion program’s online platform to replace their tanks.

EF/MA