“M. Butterfly” published in Persian

"M. Butterfly", a play by American playwright David Henry Hwang has been published in Persian.

Nariman Publications is the publisher of the book translated by Mahsa Akbarabadi.

“M. Butterfly” intertwines the story of the opera “Madama Butterfly” with the real-life relationship between French diplomat Bernard Boursicot and Shi Pei Pu, a Beijing opera singer. Premiering on Broadway in 1988, the play received critical acclaim, winning the Tony Award for Best Play and becoming a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for Drama in 1989.

The plot unfolds in three acts, introducing Gallimard, who is imprisoned for treason. Through flashbacks, he recounts his passionate yet misguided love for a beautiful opera singer, Song Liling, unaware that Song is a man performing as a woman.

As the narrative progresses, Gallimard learns that Song had been a spy for the Chinese government, leading to Gallimard's eventual downfall and imprisonment. The final act poignantly reveals the truth about their relationship, culminating in Gallimard's tragic suicide, mirroring the fate of Butterfly in the opera.

The journey of “M. Butterfly” began at the National Theatre in Washington, D.C., in 1988. It later opened on Broadway at the Eugene O’Neill Theatre in 1988, running for a total of 777 performances before closing in 1990.

The original production was directed by John Dexter and featured notable actors such as John Lithgow as René Gallimard and BD Wong as Song Liling, with other talent like Anthony Hopkins and Tony Randall taking turns in the role of Gallimard during its run. The play was notable for its abstract staging and innovative blend of Puccini’s opera with contemporary pop music.

In a unique Moscow production directed by Roman Viktyuk, Kazakh countertenor Erik Kurmangaliev starred as Song, performing live arias from “Madame Butterfly”. The work is published by Plume, and an audio recording featuring the original Broadway cast has also been produced.

