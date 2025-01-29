WHO highlights Iran's capacity to serve as model in rare blood management

TEHRAN –Jaffar Hussain, World Health Organization (WHO) Representative to Iran, has highlighted Iran's capacity to serve as a model for other nations in the realm of blood transfusion and rare blood management.

Addressing National Rare Blood Day on January 22, the official praised the country’s steadfast commitment to equitable health care access, ensuring that no one is left behind, regardless of their blood type.

National Rare Blood Day is a day dedicated to celebrating the lives saved, challenges overcome and unwavering commitment to ensuring every individual, regardless of their blood type, has a fighting chance at life.

The event was a vibrant tapestry of individuals united by a common cause. Health professionals, whose expertise and dedication form the backbone of rare blood management, mingled with renowned artists and influential public figures, lending their voices to amplify the message of hope and solidarity.

Families shared stories of loved ones snatched from the brink of despair thanks to the life-saving power of rare blood transfusions.

The official commended the country’s unwavering dedication to tackling the unique challenges surrounding rare blood, emphasizing the critical importance of collaboration, innovation and unwavering determination in this global endeavour, WHO website announced in a press release on January 27.

Hussain painted a vivid picture of the struggles faced by those with rare blood types, individuals who often find themselves in desperate need, their lives hanging in the balance as they search for that elusive, compatible match.

The event served as a powerful reminder that behind every successful transfusion, behind every life saved, lies the selfless act of a blood donor. Hussain paid tribute to these unsung heroes, recognizing their generosity and unwavering commitment to the well-being of others. “Blood donors,” he declared, “represent the epitome of human solidarity, offering a lifeline to those in need without expecting anything in return.”

WHO, Hussain emphasized, believes that universal health coverage must encompass access to safe blood and blood products. He lauded IBTO’s leadership in blood safety and transfusion services, highlighting their remarkable achievement of a 100 percent voluntary, non-remunerated blood donation system, a testament to the principles of universal health coverage in action. He further commended the establishment of the pioneering national programme on rare blood in 2008.

National Rare Blood Day is not only a celebration of achievements but is also a call to action. Hussain urged continued collaboration, research and investment in transfusion medicine, emphasizing the need for a robust and globally connected network of systems and policies to address the unique needs of rare blood patients.

In his speech, Hussain also highlighted the interest of the Group of 5 (G5) countries in experience-sharing and collaboration with the Islamic Republic of Iran. He said that the country’s expertise, innovative practices and advanced health care infrastructure provide valuable lessons for other countries striving to enhance their health care systems.

In closing, Hussain extended his deepest gratitude to the IBTO for their unwavering dedication to advancing blood transfusion services and ensuring equitable access to rare blood. He thanked the blood donors, whose selflessness serves as an inspiration to all.

The event concluded with a renewed commitment to innovation, partnership and universal health coverage, leaving attendees with a sense of determination to continue the fight for rare blood access, ensuring that every drop counts, every donation matters and every life is valued.

