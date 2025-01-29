Isfahan to host 100 tour experts from around world

TEHRAN - The historic city of Isfahan is set to host a major international tourism event titled "100 Tour Operators in Half of the World" from February 19 to 23.

According to organizers, the five-day event will bring together tourism managers, tour guides, and travelers from various European and Asian countries, further solidifying Isfahan’s status as a key global tourism destination.

On Wednesday, Amir Karamzadeh, the tourism chief of Isfahan province, noted that extensive planning has gone into preparing for this large-scale event.

Speaking at a press conference held at the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, the official stated that special programs have been organized, including a Chogan (polo) match in [the UNESCO-registered] Naqsh-e Jahan Square in collaboration with the Chogan Federation.

Confirmed participants include tour experts from Austria, Switzerland, Romania, India, Vietnam, Singapore, Indonesia, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Thailand, Iraq, Malaysia, Turkey, and China, among others. “The event aims to showcase Isfahan’s rich cultural and historical attractions while strengthening international tourism cooperation,” Karamzadeh underlined.

Mojgan Izadi, Chair of the Tourism, Carpet, and Handicrafts Commission at the Isfahan Chamber of Commerce, emphasized the significance of this gathering. She described it as a milestone for Isfahan’s tourism industry and a treasured opportunity for global tour operators to explore Iran’s tourism potential.

She highlighted that the event would foster innovative tourism packages, boost global interactions, stimulate economic growth, and enhance Iran’s international tourism standing.

With 22,000 registered historical sites, Isfahan [province] is often regarded as the cultural heart of Iran. Izadi stressed that the event will introduce lesser-known attractions of the city, helping Iran secure a stronger foothold in the global tourism industry.

Another speaker at the event was Alireza Habibi, who serves as Karamzadeh’s deputy for tourism, pointed out that one of the key objectives of the event is to highlight the security and hospitality of Isfahan, aiming to present a true image of Iran to the world.

Habibi asserted that such initiatives play a crucial role in attracting international visitors and reshaping global perceptions of Iran as a travel destination.

The ancient city of Isfahan, which serves as the provincial capital as well, is situated at the crossroads of Iran’s north-south and east-west trade routes. It reached its zenith between the 9th and 18th centuries. During the Safavid era, it became Iran’s capital under Shah Abbas the Great.

Isfahan was once a crossroads of international trade and diplomacy in Iran and now it is one of Iran’s top tourist destinations for good reasons. It is filled with many architectural wonders, such as unmatched Islamic buildings, bazaars, museums, Persian gardens, and tree-lined boulevards. It’s a city for walking, getting lost in its mazing bazaars, dozing in beautiful gardens, and meeting people.

The Persian proverb “Isfahan nesf-e-jahan ast” (Isfahan is half the world) reflects the city’s cultural and historical prominence.

AM