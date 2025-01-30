It’s essential to avoid political approach toward Iran nuclear issue, Tehran tells IAEA chief

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi late on Wednesday told IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi that it is “essential to avoid politicizing and adopting unconstructive position” toward the Iran nuclear issue.

Talking to Grossi on phone, Araghchi also insisted on the need for cooperation between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency in a “technical and forward-looking atmosphere”.

The foreign minister reiterated Iran is firm to cooperate with the UN nuclear watchdog and said the IAEA is duty bound to act within its responsibility.

Araghchi also advised the IAEA chief not to “give in to unreasonable demands and pressures” by certain Western countries.

For his part, Grossi said the UN body under his leadership is firm to interact and establish serious cooperation with Iran.

Grossi added he will interact with all involved parties to create a proper environment to “resolve the issues within the framework of his duties and authority.”