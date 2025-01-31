Boushehr hosts specialized oil, gas, petchem exhibition

TEHRAN – The 1st Boushehr Exhibition of Oil, Gas, Energy, Refining and Petrochemical Industry has opened in southern Boushehr province, the head of Boushehr International Exhibitions Company said.

Hossein Namvar told IRNA on Thursday that 33 companies from the provinces of Alborz, Tehran, Khuzestan, Isfahan, and Boushehr are participating in the event.

The exhibition features companies active in the supply and distribution of petroleum products, electricity and electronics, instrumentation equipment, and other related sectors, he said.

According to Namvar, the exhibition also showcases mechanical and electrical equipment, technical and engineering services, petrochemical laboratory instruments, spare parts for precision tools, and all production and commercial activities related to the authorized trade of oil, gas, and petrochemical products.

He added that exhibitors are also presenting industrial belts, cathodic protection equipment, welding and cutting machines, industrial machinery, commercial and transportation services, as well as auxiliary equipment for HVAC systems and industrial gas regulators.

Namvar noted that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran and its subsidiaries are participating in the event, displaying various achievements in the oil industry and nuclear services sector.

"This exhibition provides a valuable opportunity for industry operators to showcase their latest products and innovations to specialists and stakeholders while fostering interactions among companies operating in the oil, gas, petrochemical, and related industries," he stated.

The specialized exhibition on oil, gas, petrochemicals, refining, and energy runs from January 31 to February 2 at the permanent venue of Boushehr International Exhibitions, welcoming visitors and industry professionals from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. local time.

EF/MA