Tekyeh Moaven al-Molk: a cultural destination in western Iran

TEHRAN - Located in the heart of Kermanshah, western Iran, Tekyeh Moaven al-Molk stands as a breathtaking testament to Iran’s rich cultural and architectural heritage.

Originally built during the Qajar era as a Shia mourning site, this remarkable structure is now one of the most visited historical and religious attractions in the region. Recognized in 1975 as part of Iran’s National Cultural Heritage, Tekyeh Moaven al-Molk continues to captivate visitors with its intricate tilework, historical significance, and deep-rooted traditions.

An architectural marvel

One of the most striking features of Tekyeh Moaven al-Molk is its exquisite tiling, which sets it apart from other historical buildings.

The tiles vividly depict scenes from early Islamic battles, including the legendary Battle of Karbala, alongside images of Iranian kings from the Achaemenid dynasty and elements of Persepolis.

These tiles, crafted with relief and half-relief techniques using natural colors, make the site a paradise for art and history enthusiasts.

The building comprises three main sections: Hosseineh, Abbasieh, and Zeinabieh.

Hosseineh is located six meters below street level, accessible by descending 17 stairs. It features a Sagha Khaneh with a beautifully tiled portrait of Hazrat Abolfazl and a small courtyard surrounded by decorated rooms.

Abbasieh includes a courtyard and a two-story building adorned with Cuerda Seca tiles, displaying scenes of Prophet Yousef’s arrival in Canaan and portraits of Qajar-era statesmen. Cuerda seca, which translates from Spanish to “dry cord,” is an ancient technique for creating line decoration on pottery using a mixture of wax resist and a colorant. It is a great way to add definition to drawings because the wax resist keeps the glaze from covering up the lines.

Zeinabieh is home to the mausoleum of Moaven al-Molk, whose tomb was later decorated with intricate mirror work in 1374 S.H. handcrafted by Haj Mohammad Shokuhi Isfahani.

A story of resilience

As mentioned by Visit Iran, Tekyeh Moaven al-Molk has witnessed its share of historical turmoil. After the Constitutional Movement in 1327 S.H., the building suffered significant damage when it was bombarded under Zahir al-Molk’s orders.

Despite the destruction, the two opposing families, Moaven al-Molk and Zahir al-Molk, eventually reconciled, ensuring the preservation of this treasured site. Today, the structure stands as a symbol of endurance and unity.

A cultural hub

Beyond its architectural splendor, Tekyeh Moaven al-Molk serves as a center for cultural and historical exploration.

The Museum of Anthropology of Kermanshah and the Clothing and Jewelry Museum of Kermanshah are housed in the Abbasieh section, offering visitors insights into the region’s rich traditions and heritage.

A must-visit destination

For history lovers, architecture aficionados, and cultural explorers, Tekyeh Moaven al-Molk offers a unique journey through Iran’s past. Whether marveling at its magnificent tiles, exploring the museums, or absorbing the spiritual ambiance of this revered site, visitors are sure to leave with lasting memories.

If you are planning a trip to Kermanshah, make sure to add Tekyeh Moaven al-Molk to your itinerary as a place where history, art, and culture intertwine.

A brief history

Kermanshah, formerly Bakhtaran, the capital of Kermanshah province, was founded in the 4th century CE by Bahram IV of the Sasanian dynasty. Conquered by the Arabs in 640, the town was called Qirmasin (Qirmashin).

Under the Seljuk rule in the 11th century, it was the chief town of Kordestan. The Safavids (ruled 1501–1736) fortified the town, and the Qajars repulsed an attack by the Turks during Fath Ali Shah’s rule (1797–1834). Occupied by the Turkish army in 1915 during World War I, it was evacuated in 1917. The construction of a road in the 1950s over the age-old Khorasan track added considerably to the importance of the city.

