Annual transit of goods via Iran’s roads anticipated to reach 17.5m

TEHRAN- Transit of commodities through the roads of Iran is anticipated to reach 17.5 million tons by the end of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20), an official with Iran Road Maintenance and Transportation Organization (RMTO) announced.

Javad Hedayati, the director-general of the Transit Office of the organization, also stated that 15 million tons of goods were transited via the roads of country during the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2024-January 19, 2025), with a growth of 27 percent as compared to the same period of time in the past year.

The official said that the figure should reach 40 million tons per year based on the country’s Seventh National Development Plan.

Also, Mehdi Khezri, the deputy for transportation at the organization, has stated that the highest record for transit transport was achieved in the previous year (March 2023-March 2024), with 14.75 million tons of goods carried by 636,000 trucks and trailers. Of this, over 9.39 million tons were non-oil products.

MA