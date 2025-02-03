Strategic outlook on developing Chabahar, Makran coasts

TEHRAN - With the inauguration of the new administration under President Masoud Pezeshkian, the development of Iran’s strategic regions, particularly the Makran coasts and Chabahar Free Zone, has become a key priority. Given its strategic location on the Indian Ocean and its connection to international economic corridors, Chabahar is increasingly positioned as a future hub for maritime trade and Iran’s blue economy.

In line with the government’s strategic policies for infrastructural transformation, I believe that Chabahar is not merely a free trade zone but a crucial gateway linking Iran to global trade, providing a foundation for the expansion of marine industries, goods transit, and economic growth.

One of the primary objectives in this regard is the enhancement of critical infrastructure, including transportation and logistics.

The integration of Chabahar’s railway with the national rail network, improvement of roads, and expansion of ports are among the key initiatives being pursued by the Chabahar Free Zone Organization.

These measures will not only boost the region’s transit capacity but also create new opportunities for international cooperation.

Another core aspect of the development agenda is the promotion of domestic and foreign investment.

In line with the government’s facilitation policies, a range of incentive packages has been designed to attract investors.

Streamlining administrative processes, reducing bureaucratic obstacles, and ensuring the availability of necessary infrastructure are among the steps taken to encourage investment in Chabahar’s industrial, commercial, and tourism sectors.

The development of marine industries and the optimal utilization of the region’s resources are also among the government’s major initiatives.

Fisheries, shipbuilding, and renewable energy sectors have the potential to serve as key drivers of sustainable economic growth in the region.

However, these efforts would be incomplete without considering the role of local communities. Empowering indigenous populations through education, job creation, and sustainable economic opportunities is a key component of the Chabahar Free Zone Organization’s agenda.

The Iranian government, emphasizing international investment partnerships, has positioned Chabahar as a commercial and transit hub and invites all foreign partners to participate in the development of this strategic region.

The promising outlook for Chabahar, supported by the policies of the new administration and the dedicated efforts of my colleagues in the Free Zone, can transform this port into a major economic hub for Iran and the region, taking a significant step toward realizing the country’s maritime economic ambitions and sustainable development goals.

Mohammad Saeed Arbabi is the chairman of the board of directors and head of Chabahar Free Zone Organization