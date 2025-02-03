Qajar-era Moshir Mosque in Shiraz to undergo restoration

TEHRAN - A restoration project for Moshir Mosque, a treasured Qajar-era landmark in the heart of Shiraz, is set to commence in the coming days, the tourism chief of Fars province said on Sunday.

Mohammad Sabet-Eqlidi announced that the restoration project, which is estimated to cost 30 billion rials, will focus on refurbishing the eastern and western sections of the mosque. The restoration efforts will address several key structural and aesthetic issues to preserve the mosque’s historical integrity, the official said.

“The restoration will include reinforcing the brick arch walls, replacing the vaulted ceilings, applying moisture-resistant insulation on the eastern side, repairing the wind tower, and restoring the wooden windows and doors.”

In addition to the Moshir Mosque, restoration work is also scheduled for other important Shiraz mosques. The Vakil Mosque will undergo repairs with an allocation of 30 billion rials, while the Nasir al-Molk and Atiq mosques will each receive 40 billion rials for their restoration.

The Moshir (aka Moshir-al Molk) Mosque constructed in the 19th century during the Qajar period by Haj Mirza Abolhasan Khan Moshir al-Molk, is renowned for its architectural beauty. A small prayer hall on the northern side is decorated with colorful tiles, and the northern two corners of its roof are beautifully adorned with exquisite tilework. The mosque’s large prayer niche, or mihrab, features Quranic verses written in elegant Thuluth script, further adding to its cultural and religious significance.

The mosque also boasts two tall minarets, intricately covered in tiles, and a grand arch on the eastern side, also decorated with decorative tilework and Quranic inscriptions. A central pool, measuring 25 meters in length and 10 meters in width, once filled with charitable water, is located at the heart of the mosque.

Also known as Moshir al-Molk Mosque, it is a remarkably sturdy structure, making it a notable exception among Qajar-era buildings. The northern part of the iwan (portico) is crowned by a pair of intricately tiled minarets. The mosque is richly adorned with exquisite Qajar-era earthenware tiles and fine muqarnas at the base of the vault. The western iwan is also particularly striking, crowned by Shiraz’s first clock tower and a badgir (wind tower), which helps improve air circulation in the main prayer hall behind the porch. The mihrab, though covered with carved tiles and stone slabs, is relatively simple in design. Its most notable feature is a beautifully executed arabesque inscription of Quranic verses.

Collection of 34 Iranian mosques seek UNESCO label

Iran has taken a significant step towards the potential registration of its historical mosques as a collective property on the UNESCO World Heritage list. So far, a primary selection of 34 mosques from 12 different provinces has been made to undergo extensive research and a field survey to prepare a comprehensive dossier for submission.

According to Abdolrasul Vatandoust, the project manager overseeing the UNESCO World Heritage nomination of “Iranian Mosques,” the selected structures represent the architectural evolution of mosque design in Iran, spanning from the early Islamic period to contemporary times.

Vatandoust noted that the current list of 34 mosques might change over the course of the next one to two years, with some mosques potentially being added or removed as the research progresses. “The key objective is to ensure that these mosques are thoroughly documented and studied in time for submission.”

Architecturally, Iranian mosques display a rich diversity influenced by regional variations in geometry, materials, and style. These mosques often feature complex structures adorned with colorful tiles and symbolic patterns, reflecting the unique architectural traditions of each area. Stunning domes and minarets, integral to the country’s mosques, can be seen in nearly every city and village. These architectural elements have become iconic, with some mosques recognized as timeless masterpieces of Islamic architecture.

Among Iran’s most beautiful and must-visit mosques are the Nasir al-Molk Mosque in Shiraz, the Sheikh Lotfollah Mosque in Isfahan, the Shah Cheragh Mosque in Shiraz, the Imam Mosque in Isfahan, the Jameh Mosque of Yazd, the Blue Mosque in Tabriz, the Goharshad Mosque in Mashhad, the Vakil Mosque in Shiraz, and the Agha Bozorg Mosque in Kashan.

A mosque, known locally as “masjed” or “masjid” (meaning “a place of prostration” to God), is a central place of worship in Islam. In Iran, mosque architecture is characterized by symmetry, intricate geometric designs, and vibrant colors.

AM