UN rapporteur warns of Israel’s genocidal intent in the West Bank 

UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories Francesca Albanese warned of Israel's practices in the West Bank, which she described as "criminal," indicating that there is a clear intent for genocide in the way the occupation forces target the Palestinians.

According to the Palestinian news agency WAFA, the UN official said "Israel's actions in the West Bank are criminal, as widening the scope of destruction beyond Gaza across all the occupied Palestinian territory."

"I warned the UNGA this was happening, in my last report of October 2024," she added.

The UN rapporteur called on the international community to intervene and stop the destruction, adding that "it's past the time to intervene to stop it."

The Palestinian presidency had previously called for an urgent and emergency session of the UN Security Council (UNSC) to force the Israeli occupation to stop its ongoing aggression against the Palestinian people in the West Bank.

The ongoing Israeli occupation aggression on the Jenin Governorate in the West Bank, since it began two weeks ago, resulted in the martyrdom of more than two dozen Palestinians, in addition to dozens of injuries.

