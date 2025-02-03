Tehran opposed to border changes, Pezeshkian warns Azerbaijani official

TEHRAN – In a meeting with the Azerbaijani President’s foreign policy assistant Hikmet Hajiyev on Monday, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian reaffirmed that preserving the sovereignty of regional nations remains a cornerstone of Iran’s foreign policy.

He warned that any attempt to alter borders is entirely unacceptable and cautioned against foreign interference, which he said threatens regional stability.

Pezeshkian also highlighted Iran’s commitment to strengthening ties with neighboring and Islamic nations, stating that Tehran seeks greater unity among Muslim countries.

"Beyond fostering internal solidarity, we are dedicated to expanding relations with our neighbors and Islamic allies because any division among Muslims invites external powers to exploit and create discord," he said.