Iran imports 9m mobile phones in 10 months

TEHRAN – Iran imported approximately nine million mobile phones in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2024 – January 20, 2025), according to the head of the country's Customs Administration.

Foroud Asgari stated that the imported mobile phones were valued at $1.8 billion, Tasnim News Agency reported.

He added that customs operations during this period covered around 158 million tons of goods worth $103 billion.

EF/MA