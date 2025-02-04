Iran imports 9m mobile phones in 10 months
February 4, 2025 - 14:12
TEHRAN – Iran imported approximately nine million mobile phones in the first ten months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2024 – January 20, 2025), according to the head of the country's Customs Administration.
Foroud Asgari stated that the imported mobile phones were valued at $1.8 billion, Tasnim News Agency reported.
He added that customs operations during this period covered around 158 million tons of goods worth $103 billion.
