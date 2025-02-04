Gandoman registered as Iran’s 27th wetland on Ramsar Convention

TEHRAN –Gandoman wetland, a permanent inland freshwater wetland located in the Middle Zagros mountain range, has been registered as Iran's 27th wetland of international importance.

Gandoman wetland, stretching to 1,070 hectares, is located in Borujen county, Chaharmahal-Bakhtiari province. It is one of Iran’s top five birdwatching sites and the country’s most important permanent habitat for migratory birds.

The site is particularly notable for its plant diversity, with 129 species from 32 families and 87 genera identified. It is one of the most important habitats in Iran for the endemic Zagros pupfish. The wetland is an important wintering habitat for several bird species, including the critically endangered sociable lapwing and the vulnerable common pochard.

While drought, climate change, fire, and pollution pose threats to the wetland, experts regularly monitor the site in accordance with the Gandoman Wetland Management Plan. Moreover, local communities play a role in mitigating such threats due to the wetland’s importance to their livelihoods and spiritual beliefs.

Due to the high value of this wetland and Gandoman city, which is located in the vicinity of the wetland, the inclusion of Gandoman in the list of Wetlands of International Importance and the accreditation of the city in the list of wetland cities was followed up by the Department of Environment.

Gandoman along with two other cities namely Babol in northern Mazandaran province, and Kiashahr in northern Gilan province has also been awarded Ramsar wetland city accreditation.

Significance of wetlands

Wetlands are ecosystems, in which water is the primary factor controlling the environment and the associated plant and animal life. A broad definition of wetlands includes both freshwater and marine and coastal ecosystems, such as all lakes and rivers, underground aquifers, swamps and marshes, wet grasslands, peatlands, oases, estuaries, deltas and tidal flats, mangroves and other coastal areas, coral reefs, and all human-made sites such as fishponds, rice paddies, reservoirs and saltpans.

These lands are critical to people and nature, given the intrinsic value of these ecosystems, and their benefits and services, including their environmental, climate, ecological, social, economic, scientific, educational, cultural, recreational and aesthetic contributions to sustainable development and human wellbeing.

In Iran, 141 wetlands with ecological value with an area of over 3 million hectares have been identified, of which 27 wetlands are designated as wetlands of international importance (registered in the Ramsar Convention).

According to Mehri Asna-Ashari, an official with the Department of Environment, the conservation project of Iranian wetlands has resulted in a 27.5 percent decrease in irrigation water consumption while increasing agricultural products by 22.5 percent.

“Currently, 49 wetlands, covering around 22 percent of the whole wetlands in the country, are being conserved in the form of native ecosystem management partnership,” IRNA quoted Asna-Ashari as saying.

Since 2021, the conservation project has been carried out in three wetlands including Shadegan in Khuzestan province, Bakhtegan in Fars province, and Urmia in West Azarbaijan province, the official noted.

Sustainable farming methods were implemented and 2,433 farmers were trained. By February 2024, the results showed that average agricultural production increased by 22.5 percent, whereas irrigation water consumption reduced by 27.5 percent. In addition, the consumption of chemical fertilizers decreased by 25 to 30 percent. Consequently, the income of each farmer increased by 14 percent.

The establishment of 26 non-governmental organizations (NGOs), and 181 livelihood support groups, and the implementation of alternative livelihood plans in 44 villages are some of the other achievements of the project, she added.

MT/MG