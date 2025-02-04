IAF to host concert featuring artists with autism, Down syndrome, CP

TEHRAN- Mehr-o-Ma ensemble, comprised of artists with autism, Down syndrome, and cerebral palsy (CP), is set to hold a concert at Jalil Shahnaz Hall of the Iranian Artists Forum (IAF) on Thursday.

Moreover, an exhibition showcasing the artworks of this group will be held on Thursday and Friday in the Summer Gallery of the forum.

The group had performed in November and decided to return to the stage due to the enthusiastic response from the audience, IRNA quoted Aalam Nattaj, the founder of Mehr-o-Ma ensemble, as saying.

Previous concerts by the group have captivated many art lovers, she noted.

These artists have reached a level of readiness such that they only require two months of practice for each concert, she remarked.

“With each passing day, we discover more about their capabilities. These artists are truly intelligent and alert, and we are delighted that their concerts have garnered attention,” she mentioned.

The group includes Arezou Yashavardi, Fatemeh Aramesh Talab, Nasrin Moqaddam, Narges Roshan Akhgar, Maryam Qanei, Mandana Safavi, Baran Atashran, Noura Mousavi, Zahra Pashazadeh, Ahdieh Nikpey, Bahareh Farshbaf, Mohammad Zarinkhah, Farshad Ardabili, Miaad Arab, Behnam Jalali, and Behzad Jalali among others.

