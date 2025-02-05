Tourism map dedicated to Islamic Revolution events in Tehran revealed

TEHRAN - The Head of the Tehran Municipality’s Tourism Office announced the launch of a new digital tourism map detailing key locations related to the events of the 1979 Islamic Revolution in Tehran. This map is now accessible online to the public.

Amir Qasemi on Wednesday said that the map was unveiled to coincide with the 46th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution’s victory. The map highlights significant sites in Tehran that played an important role during the revolution, including 18 mosques, 18 museums, and homes dedicated to revolution-related history. Additionally, it marks 18 crucial event locations that were witness to pivotal moments of the revolution.

Qasemi described the map as a guiding tool for creating and organizing tours centered on the Islamic Revolution. He also emphasized that one of the map’s objectives is to document important events from 1342 (1962), when protests against the Pahlavi regime started. This allows users to track significant moments of the revolution in a comprehensive manner.

Notable locations featured in the map include the residence of Imam Khomeini (the late founder of the Islamic Revolution) and his Jamaran Hosseiniyeh, the houses and museums of martyrs such as Shahid Motahari, Shahid Beheshti, Shahid Rajai, Dr. Shariati, and Dr. Chamran, as well as the Ebrat Museum, Qasr Museum, and the National Museum of the Islamic Revolution and Sacred Defense.

Other key sites include the former U.S. embassy, known as “Den of Espionage”, Martyrs Museum, and the Peace Museum. Historical landmarks such as Meydan-e Shohada (Martyrs’ Square), the locations of the assassination attempt on martyrs Motahari, Mofatteh, Rajai, and Bahonar, as well as the Alavi and Refah schools, as well as some spots inside Mehrabad Airport, and Behesht Zahra Cemetery.

