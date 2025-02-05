Museum dedicated to Qajar-era diplomacy opens in Tehran

TEHRAN - A new museum dedicated to diplomatic relations during the Qajar era has been inaugurated at the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in downtown Tehran. Among the notable exhibits on display is a historical copy of the Treaty of Finckenstein, being shown to the public for the first time.

The museum, located in the Hozkhaneh (Waterhouse) section of Golestan Palace, was officially opened on Tuesday, in a ceremony attended by Ali Darabi, Deputy Minister of Cultural Heritage, and Leila Khosravi, Acting Director General of Museums. According to organizers, the initiative aims to provide insight into Iran’s foreign relations during the Qajar period through artifacts and historical documents.

Mohammadreza Behzadi, the museum’s executive secretary, highlighted the significance of the displayed objects. “For the first time, we are showcasing the Treaty of Finckenstein, a defensive agreement between Iran and France signed in 1807. This treaty had significant political implications for the country,” he said.

Among other objects on view at the museum is a special decoration, granted by Naser al-Din Shah to selected monarchs, as an exclusive honor, Behzadi added.

During the inauguration, Afrin Emami, Director of the Golestan Palace World Heritage Site, emphasized the importance of enhancing the museum’s storytelling approach. “The museum now houses two carpets that complement the theme of the exhibition. Alongside restoration efforts, we have also worked on securing the ownership documentation of Golestan Palace,” she stated.

Emami stressed that strong museums effectively connect artifacts to historical narratives and that the opening of the hall marks the beginning of further exhibitions, including planned displays on the travels of Qajar monarchs such as Naser al-Din Shah, Mozaffar al-Din Shah, and Ahmad Shah.

Darabi explained the reasoning behind the establishment of the museum. “When arranging artifacts, we must ensure a meaningful connection among them to enhance the narrative experience in museums. The diplomacy and foreign policy of Iran during the Qajar era are particularly significant, as it was during this time that Iran’s strategic importance became widely recognized in international affairs,” he said.

Darabi noted that the Qajar period was marked by intense geopolitical challenges, as Iran found itself caught between major European powers such as Russia and Britain. “The foreign policy of Iran during this era experienced some of its most critical moments. The nation’s strategic position subjected it to pressures from rival empires, leading to various diplomatic agreements, including the Treaty of Finckenstein with France and other treaties with Britain and Russia,” he explained.

The palace complex of Golestan once served as the official residence of Qajar monarchs who ruled Persia (Iran) between 1789 and 1925. It exemplifies the architectural and artistic achievements of the Qajar epoch, as well as the introduction of European motifs and styles into Persian art.

Experts say it displays a remarkable mixture of ancient Persian and contemporary European architectural styles, which characterized much of Iranian art in the 19th and 20th centuries. The complex embodies a successful integration of earlier Persian crafts and architecture with Western influences. Over the past two centuries, it has become a center of arts and architecture, a source of inspiration for Iranian artists and architects to this day.

Currently, Golestan Palace consists of eight key palace structures mostly used as museums and the eponymous gardens, a green shared center of the complex, surrounded by an outer wall with gates.

AM