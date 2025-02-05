Pezeshkian, VP, and ministers visit defense industry exhibition

TEHRAN – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian, accompanied by several members of his cabinet, visited the National-Defense Cooperation Development Exhibition organized by the Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces Logistics.

The visit took place on Wednesday morning on the sidelines of the weekly cabinet meeting.

The exhibition, set up in the courtyard of the cabinet building, was designed to highlight the latest advancements, capabilities, and potential contributions of the Ministry of Defense to various industrial and technological fields.

The event showcased a range of defense-driven innovations with applications extending beyond the military sector.

During the tour, President Pezeshkian and government officials explored different sections of the exhibition, which featured key technological advancements in oil, gas, and petrochemicals, health and medical equipment, defense-developed technologies adapted for civilian healthcare, and etc.

The exhibition was held in line with Article 102 of the Seventh Five-Year Development Plan, which aims to foster greater integration between the defense sector and the broader economy. The initiative is part of a broader strategy to leverage surplus defense technologies for economic growth, enhance national innovation ecosystems, and expand the dual-use potential of military advancements.

Among the cutting-edge technologies on display was a specialized robot, used for inspecting and assessing potential damage in fuel transmission pipelines, which has been successfully domesticated and is now under a manufacturing and supply contract with the Ministry of Oil. These developments highlight the defense sector’s growing role in supporting Iran’s industrial and energy infrastructure.