It’s not difficult to ascertain Iran won’t seek nuclear arms, Iran FM tells Trump

TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Wednesday night responded to Donald Trump that signed a presidential memorandum to reinstate “maximum pressure” against Iran, calling it a “failed experience”.

Writing on his X account, Araghchi suggested, "So-called 'maximum pressure' is a failed experience. Repeating that will only yet again compel 'maximum resistance'. Smart people ought to choose 'maximum wisdom' instead."

Israel and the United States have been claiming that Iran is seeking to develop nuclear arms under the cover of its civilian nuclear program.

Araghchi said Iran is a signatory to the nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) and it has clearly announced that it will not seek to produce nuclear weapons. "In addition to being a party in good standing to the NPT and other global nonproliferation instruments Iran has already made abundantly clear that ‘under no circumstances will Iran ever seek, develop or acquire any nuclear weapons,” the foreign minister asserted.

The chief diplomat added, “It is not difficult to reach practical assurances that Iran will not have nuclear weapons, provided that objective guarantees are also provided that hostile measures against Iran—including economic pressures and sanctions- will be effectively terminated.”

On Tuesday, President Trump signed a presidential memorandum to restore “maximum pressure” against Iran that he had launched in his first term.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office as he signed the memo, and shortly before he held a meeting with visiting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Trump claimed he had been hesitant about the action.