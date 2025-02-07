Tehran Refinery produces 6.5m barrels of gasoline per day

TEHRAN – The Tehran Oil Refining Company produces approximately 6.5 million barrels of gasoline per day, along with 14 million liters of diesel, according to the company’s head.

Speaking on Wednesday, February 5, during a visit by Tehran province lawmakers to the refinery, Abbas Mohseni Nikugoftar stated that the Tehran refinery operates with a daily capacity of 250,000 barrels, accounting for four percent of the country's crude oil refining capacity. The refinery consists of two processing units, known as Tehran Refinery No. 1 and No. 2.

Nikugoftar emphasized the refinery’s vision of becoming a world-class facility, expanding into diverse and profitable energy-related businesses. He also highlighted the company’s mission to create value for stakeholders through stable production of petroleum products and investments in the country’s energy sector.

EF/MA