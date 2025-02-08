Pezeshkian inaugurates key industrial, energy projects in Kerman

TEHRAN – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian traveled to Kerman Province on Saturday to inaugurate four major economic and industrial projects worth more than 200 trillion rials (about $400 million), Mehr News Agency reported.

Pezeshkian arrived in Sirjan, one of Iran’s key industrial hubs in the east, to officially open two mega modules for sponge iron production in the Golgohar region, a gas transmission pipeline to the province, and Gohar Park Tourism Village, which is set to become the largest tourism complex in West Asia.

He was accompanied by Industry, Mining, and Trade Minister Mohammad Atabak, Economy Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati, as well as Vice President for Executive Affairs Mohammad Ghaem-Panah and Presidential Chief of Staff Mohsen Hajimirzaei.

Kerman Governor Mohammad Ali Talebi stated that, in addition to this visit, a separate trip by the president and his cabinet is planned in the near future to inaugurate further projects across Kerman, Rafsanjan, Bam, Jiroft, Kahnooj, and Ghaleh Ganj.

As reported, Pezeshkian concluded his one-day visit by inaugurating the Arsanjan-Golgohar gas transmission pipeline, a key infrastructure project valued at 23 trillion rials ($46 million).

The pipeline was launched in the presence of the president, Kerman’s governor, and other local officials. The project aims to balance gas consumption in the region and supply gas to the Golgohar steel companies and combined-cycle power plant.

Earlier in the day, Pezeshkian inaugurated Golgohar Steel’s second sponge iron production unit, which has an annual capacity of 1.5 million tons. The unit is expected to boost domestic supply and contribute to exports within the steel production chain while creating 410 direct and indirect jobs.

During his visit, the president also opened the third mega module at Golgohar, and two additional industrial projects.

Before departing for Tehran, Pezeshkian expressed his condolences to the families of the victims of a recent bus accident in Kerman and stated that the newly inaugurated projects would accelerate Sirjan’s development.

EF/MA