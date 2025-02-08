Gaza's Resistance actually defeated America

TEHRAN - Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, Leader of the Islamic Revolution, met with top Hamas officials in Tehran and emphasized that the Palestinians' victory in Gaza, after 15 months of war, represented a defeat of the United States even more than it did Israel.

The meeting took place in the Leader's private office on Saturday. Those present at the meeting were Mohammad Ismail Darwish, chairman of the Hamas Shura Council, Khalil al-Hayya, deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau, and Zaher Jabarin, head of Hamas in the West Bank.

Ayatollah Khamenei began by honoring the memory of prominent Hamas figures who had fallen, including Ismail Haniyeh, assassinated by Israel in July 2024. He then remarked on the remarkable achievement of the Palestinians in enduring and defeating Israel and the U.S., despite the vast disparity in military capabilities.

“The Almighty God granted you and the people of Gaza honor and victory and made Gaza an instance of the noble verse that says: How many times has a small force vanquished a mighty force by the Will of Allah! (Holy Quran 2:249).” He said, adding, “You prevailed over the Zionist regime and, of course, over the United States, and by God’s grace, you did not allow them to achieve any of their goals.”

Throughout the Gaza beginning in October of 2023, Israel, with full U.S. backing, destroyed 60% of the enclave’s homes, routinely bombed hospitals, schools, churches, mosques, and set fire to make shift refugee tents. U.S. President Donal Trump said this week that about 1.7 million people remain in Gaza, which means about 600,000 Gazans have died in Israel’s harrowing military campaign that aimed to “eradicate Hamas” and free Israeli prisoners, two objectives the regime failed to achieve before agreeing to ceasefire in January.

“The fruit of all these sufferings and sacrifices was ultimately the victory of truth over falsehood, and the people of Gaza became a role model for all those devoted to the cause of Resistance,” the Leader stated.

Ayatollah Khamenei also hailed Hamas’ negotiators and called the ceasefire agreement a significant achievement. He said it is the duty of the entire Islamic world and all supporters of the Resistance to help the people of Gaza in alleviating their suffering and distress.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Ayatollah Khamenei stressed the importance of planning cultural activities and maintaining current media engagement alongside military affairs and the reconstruction of Gaza. He lauded the Resistance forces and Hamas for their "excellent performance" in media and publicity, and advocated for this approach to continue.

The Leader regarded faith as the main factor and the asymmetric weapon of the Resistance Front against the enemy. “It is precisely because of this faith that the Islamic Republic and the Resistance Front do not feel weak in the face of their enemies.” Referring to the recent threats made by the United States against the Islamic Republic and the Iranian people, Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized, “Such threats have absolutely no effect on the mindset of our nation, our officials, and the country’s active figures and youth.”

Ayatollah Khamenei pointed out that the issue of defending Palestine and supporting the Palestinian people is not a matter of debate in the minds of the Iranian people but a “settled issue.” “For us, Palestine is a central issue, and the victory of Palestine is also a definite matter” the Leader said.

Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that the ultimate victory belongs to the Palestinian people, noting that events and fluctuations should not cause doubts. “Rather, one must move forward with the strength of faith and hope, and remain confident in Divine assistance.”

Addressing Hamas’ leaders at the end of the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei stated that, “By God’s grace, the day will come when all of you, with absolute honor, have solved the issue of al-Quds for the Islamic world, and that day will certainly arrive.”

For his part, chairman of the Hamas Shura Council, congratulated the Leader on the victory of the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza. “We take the coincidence of the days of the Gaza Resistance’s victory with the anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution as a good sign, and we hope that this concurrence will pave the way for the liberation of al-Quds and al-Aqsa Mosque,” Darwish said.

The deputy head of Hamas’ political bureau also congratulated Ayatollah Khamenei over the Palestinian victory, saying, “Today, we have come to meet you while all of us stand with our heads held high, and this great victory is our shared victory with the Islamic Republic.”

Islamic nations must take lead in Gaza reconstruction: Pezeshkian

The Hamas officials also held a meeting with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian the same day, where he called for the formation of an international coalition, with a special emphasis on the participation of Islamic countries, to assist in the reconstruction of Gaza and support its people

The President stated, "Islamic countries, by working together, will undoubtedly succeed in rebuilding Gaza and returning a sense of normalcy to the people living there."

Pezeshkian underscored Iran's unwavering support for the Resistance front and the people of Gaza, expressing confidence in the ultimate victory of the Resistance, which he noted is promised by Almighty God in the Holy Quran. He extended his congratulations to the fighters and all the people of Gaza for their steadfastness and courage.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Pezeshkian emphasized that the recent claims made by the United States and the Zionist regime regarding the future of Gaza hold no value. He firmly stated, "The future of Gaza belongs to its people, and its administration will be managed through a joint national cooperation among Palestinians."

A member of the Hamas leadership council expressed gratitude for the support provided by the Islamic Republic of Iran and other Resistance groups in achieving victory against the Zionist enemy. The council member stressed that the continued support and solidarity would pave the way for the final phase of the battle—the liberation of Palestinian lands.

The Hamas leadership council member reiterated that the claims made by the United States and the Zionist regime about Gaza's future lack credibility, emphasizing that Gaza's future is in the hands of its people and will be governed through unified Palestinian efforts.

U.S. President Donald Trump says he plans to displace Gaza’s population and move them to Jordan and Egypt in order to “invest” in the enclave. Analysts have said the president sounds like a real estate agent while talking about the future of Gaza.

