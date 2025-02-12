Senior Hamas member hails Ayatollah Khamenei as ‘greatest champion’ of Palestinian Resistance

TEHRAN – In a landmark meeting underscoring Iran’s unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause, the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, recently received the head of Hamas’s Leadership Council, Muhammad Ismail Darwish, and his delegation in Tehran.

The discussions, held against the backdrop of what Palestinian Resistance forces hail as a “divine victory” over the Israeli regime, reaffirmed Iran’s pivotal role as the cornerstone of support for Gaza’s heroic struggle.

In a subsequent interview with Khamenei.ir, Darwish said the meeting offered a critical opportunity to align regional Resistance efforts.

“The Leader of the Islamic Revolution emphasized his extensive support for the Palestinian people and their just cause, as well as for the Resistance in Palestine and the region,” he stated, stressing that Ayatollah Khamenei has consistently proven himself “the greatest supporter of the Resistance.”

The Hamas official described Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which successfully targeted Israeli positions in the occupied territories on October 6, 2023, as a turning point shattering the myth of Zionist invincibility.

In the ensuing 15 months of war that Israel waged on Gaza, he noted, the enemy failed to destroy Hamas, recover prisoners, or maintain a foothold in Gaza, objectives it had rolled out at the beginning of its killing campaign.

“By God’s will, we shattered the enemy’s might,” Darwish declared, crediting the Palestinian people’s “extraordinary steadfastness” as the driving force behind this historic triumph.

Gaza’s unbreakable morale

Addressing the staggering toll of over 50,000 martyrs and hundreds of thousands of wounded individuals, Darwish emphasized that Gaza’s resolve remains unshaken.

“The Palestinian people have become accustomed to sacrifice,” he asserted, adding that their return to northern Gaza—despite the Zionists’ campaign of displacement—sent a resounding message: “Resistance will be victorious, and Palestine will liberate Al-Quds.”

He reserved sharp condemnation for U.S. President Donald Trump’s recent calls to ethnically cleanse Gaza, branding such rhetoric as part of a failed colonial legacy.

“Half a million Palestinians returned to their homeland in 48 hours—without homes, tents, or shelter—and stood firm like olive trees,” Darwish remarked.

“This was the greatest response to Trump and his delusional projects.”

West Bank Resistance and the normalization mirage

Turning to escalating Zionist violence in the West Bank, Darwish warned that efforts to crush Resistance there would prove futile.

“The Resistance has taken root in the West Bank just as it has in Gaza,” he said, predicting that operations will intensify until the occupation collapses.

He further hailed Operation Al-Aqsa Storm for derailing U.S.-backed "normalization schemes" between Arab states and the Israeli regime.

“The normalization train halted on October 7, 2023, and remains that way,” Darwish declared.

Martyrs: the architects of liberation

Elsewhere in the interview, the senior Hamas official reflected on the sacrifices of Palestinian commanders like Yahya Sinwar and Muhammad Deif, who lost their lives while fighting Israel’s latest war on Gaza.

“The blood of our leaders irrigates the tree of victory,” he said, quoting a verse recited by the late Abu Ibrahim [Yahya] Sinwar: “For crimson freedom, there is a door knocked with bloodstained hands.”

He hailed Deif, the mastermind behind Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, as a “legendary figure” who evaded seven assassination attempts over 30 years.

“His martyrdom in battle crowned a lifetime of struggle,” Darwish stated, recalling Deif’s years of meticulous planning.

“Abu Khalid’s [Sinwar's] determination epitomizes why we will pray in Al-Quds—alongside our brothers in Iran, Lebanon, Yemen, and Iraq.”

Unity of the fields: a path to liberation

The Hamas official concluded by highlighting the “spiritual and military unity” forged during Operation Al-Aqsa Storm, which he noted galvanized global solidarity.

“This operation proved that the Resistance, under Ayatollah Khamenei’s guidance, can redefine regional equations,” he affirmed.

Darwish’s words echoed the Leader’s recent declaration that “Palestine remains the Islamic Ummah’s foremost priority.”

“With God’s permission,” he concluded, “we will march to Al-Quds together, hand in hand with every Resistance fighter who stood by Palestine.”